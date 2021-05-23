Recap: New England Revolution 3, New York Red Bulls 1

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

In an eventful debut for the New York Red Bulls, Andres Reyes scored his first MLS goal before his first-half sending off sparked a comeback for the New England Revolution, which rallied for a 3-1 win Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Reyes, filling in for the injured Aaron Long, rose up to meet Frankie Amaya’s corner kick with a powerful header from the edge of the six-yard box to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute.

The Revs leveled in the 36th minute when, after Caden Clark was dispossessed — and thought he was fouled — Arnór Ingvi Traustason played a quick pass to Gustavo Bou, who equalized low to Carlos Coronel's left.

Two minutes later, the match turned when Reyes was given his marching orders for a second bookable offense, ending the young Colombian center back’s night and reducing the Red Bulls to 10 men. 

Tajon Buchanan gave New England the lead in first-half stoppage time, eluding Sean Davis, who slid into the backline to fill in for the ejected Reyes, and beating a cheating Coronel inside the near post. 

The Red Bulls battled in the second half and clawed away for the equalizer, while the Revolution saw several chances to extend the lead go awry until Adam Buksa scored off the bench for a second consecutive match with the 82nd-minute insurance tally.

Goals 

  • 7’ — RBNY — Andres Reyes | WATCH
  • 36’ — NE — Gustavo Bou | WATCH
  • 45’+2’ — NE — Tajon Buchanan | WATCH 
  • 82’ — NE — Adam Buksa | WATCH

Next Up

  • NE: Saturday, May 29 at FC Cincinnati | 3:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season
  • RBNY: Saturday, May 29 vs. Orlando City SC | 1:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season
