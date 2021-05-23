Recap: New England Revolution 3, New York Red Bulls 1

In an eventful debut for the New York Red Bulls , Andres Reyes scored his first MLS goal before his first-half sending off sparked a comeback for the New England Revolution , which rallied for a 3-1 win Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Reyes, filling in for the injured Aaron Long, rose up to meet Frankie Amaya’s corner kick with a powerful header from the edge of the six-yard box to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 7th minute.

The Revs leveled in the 36th minute when, after Caden Clark was dispossessed — and thought he was fouled — Arnór Ingvi Traustason played a quick pass to Gustavo Bou, who equalized low to Carlos Coronel's left.

Two minutes later, the match turned when Reyes was given his marching orders for a second bookable offense, ending the young Colombian center back’s night and reducing the Red Bulls to 10 men.

Tajon Buchanan gave New England the lead in first-half stoppage time, eluding Sean Davis, who slid into the backline to fill in for the ejected Reyes, and beating a cheating Coronel inside the near post.