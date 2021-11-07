Recap: Nashville SC 1, New York Red Bulls 1

The result secured a third-place finish for Nashville, who will take on Orlando City SC in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. RBNY squeezed into seventh place by a point and will travel to the Philadelphia Union for another early Eastern Conference battle.

Nashville SC and New York Red Bulls traded a goal each during a 1-1 Decision Day draw at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Fábio put the visitors ahead just 38 seconds into the match after New York's high press forced Nashville to cough the ball up just outside their 18-yard-box, where Fábio did well to control a Cristian Casseres Jr. cross before blasting a low shot into the net.

Fábio found himself at the wrong end of things just before the half when Nashville's Hany Mukhtar struck an audacious free kick from a tight angle towards goal. The shot was going towards goal, but a slight touch off Fábio's head was just enough to lift it over the outstretched hands of Carlos Coronel.