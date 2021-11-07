Recap: Nashville SC 1, New York Red Bulls 1

Nashville SC and New York Red Bulls traded a goal each during a 1-1 Decision Day draw at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The result secured a third-place finish for Nashville, who will take on Orlando City SC in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. RBNY squeezed into seventh place by a point and will travel to the Philadelphia Union for another early Eastern Conference battle.
Fábio put the visitors ahead just 38 seconds into the match after New York's high press forced Nashville to cough the ball up just outside their 18-yard-box, where Fábio did well to control a Cristian Casseres Jr. cross before blasting a low shot into the net.
Fábio found himself at the wrong end of things just before the half when Nashville's Hany Mukhtar struck an audacious free kick from a tight angle towards goal. The shot was going towards goal, but a slight touch off Fábio's head was just enough to lift it over the outstretched hands of Carlos Coronel.
Mukhtar nearly found a second-half winner, heading inches past the post from an Alistair Johnston cross, and Omir Fernandez clanged a gorgeous curling effort off the post in the final minutes, but neither side could find a winner to cap off a wide-open second half.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Both sides will continue their 2021 seasons. Nashville's record-tying 18th draw of the campaign sees them finish in third place, and will stay at Nissan Stadium for Round One with a match against Orlando City on the docket. The point was vital for New York, squeezing past CF Montréal for the final playoff spot. They'll travel to Philadelphia Union.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: After a typically fast and frenetic start from the Red Bulls, Hany Mukhtar's 37th-minute free kick pulled Nashville back into the match and saved a point.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Hany Mukhtar scored his 16th goal of the season and came inches away from a second-half winner, putting in another game-changing performance for Nashville.
Next Up
- NSH: vs. Orlando City | Round One of Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs
- RBNY: at Philadelphia Union | Round One of Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs