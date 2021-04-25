Recap: LAFC 1, Seattle Sounders 1

A second-half equalizer from Brad Smith canceled out an early free kick from Eduard Atuesta , allowing the Seattle Sounders to escape Banc of California Stadium with a 1-1 draw in a heavyweight Western Conference clash with LAFC on Saturday.

LAFC took a shocking early lead just 85 seconds into the match after the hosts won a free kick just outside the penalty area when Xavier Arreaga was whistled for a foul on Kwadwo Opoku. Atuesta rolled the ensuing free kick right underneath Seattle's defensive wall, past diving Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei and into the net.

Seattle had their best look at an equalizer in the first half at the backend of a 24th-minute counterattack that saw Cristian Roldan unleash a rocket shot from distance that looked bound for goal, but wound up glancing off the post, keeping the contest scoreless through the halftime break.

The Sounders would find their leveler, however, as Smith cashed home a rebound finish in the 54th minute. The Australian ranged forward and headed home the equalizer after Raul Ruidiaz had his initial attempt blocked by Pablo Sisniega.