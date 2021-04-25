Sounders youngster Josh Atencio keeps rising after another impressive outing

Cristian Roldan was once the 19-year-old upstart midfielder trying to break into the Seattle Sounders' starting XI, so when he has thoughts on Seattle's next generation of young talent, his words carry some weight.

This year, the young player that has burst onto the scene in Seattle is homegrown defensive midfielder Josh Atencio, who drew his second straight start to begin Seattle's MLS campaign on Saturday. After a positive debut in the Sounders' 4-0 season-opening win over Minnesota United last weekend, Atencio drew an even tougher assignment in Week 2 at LAFC, and put in another impressive shift in the midfield as Seattle took a 1-1 road draw.

Asked his thoughts on Atencio on his postgame video call after Saturday's game, Roldan said that he's been as impressed as his teammates have with Atencio's preseason rise and performance through the first two weeks of the league campaign, which has been significant in the absence of injured star Nicolas Lodeiro.

"I think Josh is a smart player, a player that always wants to improve, is eager and will take information extremely well," Roldan said. "He was doing extremely well last year, and you could see the progress he had made, that he came into preseason really sharp, really fit. He's made an impact obviously in the first two games. There's still things that he can improve on, learn. Like I said, one of his characteristics is that he's eager and sometimes that can get the best of him with wanting the ball in tough situations. So, he'll learn those situations, but he's impressed, he's obviously good enough to start on this team. And it's great to see young guys step into a role when it's needed.