Neville: Miami will challenge for playoffs with 3 DPs playing like this

Matuidi played Higuain in for Miami’s equalizer on the hour mark and Pizarro, who earned his first start since that aforementioned loss to the Revs, completed 95 percent of his passes in a 65-minute shift.

“The three DP players played like three DP players — all three played like DP players,” Neville said after the match. “When your DP players play like that, we will win games of football, we will challenge for the playoffs.”

There’s still a lot of work to do to climb above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference — Miami are 12th in the table, eight points behind seventh-place Columbus . But Neville said the inspired play of Gonzalo Higuain , Blaise Matuidi and Rodolfo Pizarro Sunday night give him reason to believe the playoffs could be attainable.

“Blaise, I’ve got to say I’ve not see him play better than I have in the last two or three weeks for Inter Miami,” Neville said. “What I think about Gonzalo in the second half is, if he plays at that level, if he makes tackles, if he runs around, if he plays with that quality, the whole team, staff, supporters are inspired and he’s inspired. That’s his level and that’s how good he is. He’s world-class, Blaise is world-class, Pizarro is world-class. We saw that in the Gold Cup.”

Now the challenge is for those performances to be consistent for Miami to climb the table.