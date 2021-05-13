Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, CF Montréal 2

CF Montréal returned to winning ways as they played visitors in their temporary home. Bjørn Johnsen scored two early goals and the club held strong after a 140-minute weather delay to hand Inter Miami CF a 2-0 defeat at DRV PNK Stadium.

For Montréal, it was a return to their early scoring ways from the start of the season. After only 14 minutes of play, Johnsen opened his account at his new club. The Norwegian international outran Leandro González Pirez toward the left side of the box to catch Djordje Mihalovic's through ball. Johnsen did not miss his opportunity to break the deadlock and dampen the Inter Miami fans in attendance.

The well-traveled striker did not stop there. It only took him 11 minutes to notch his second goal of the season thanks to teammate Romell Quioto's individual effort. The Honduran paced through the left flank to the end line and González Pirez failed to stop him crossing back for Johnsen who tapped the ball onto the far post and in to give Montréal a 2-0 lead.

Montréal's depth was put to the test in the first half as head coach Wilfried Nancy was forced to substitute Mihalovic off due to an injury. And then the patience of all involved was tested by a weather delay that brought the game to a halt after the 47th minute as lightning strikes were seen in the area.