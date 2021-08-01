Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, CF Montréal 1

Inter Miami CF snapped a seven-game winless streak and finally gave their fans a victory to celebrate as Gonzalo Higuain scored from the spot and the run of play to clinch 2-1 comeback win over CF Montréal on Saturday night.
Joaquin Torres had given Montréal the lead in the first half but Higuain struck twice in the second to give Miami a much-needed first win since May 16 and just a third victory on the season.
Early on, though, it looked like it would be a seventh defeat in eight games for Phil Neville's men. Nick Marsman gave up a rebound on a cross from Mathieu Choinière at the 20th minute which Joaquin Torres gladly took advantage of. The Argentine's shot from just above the six-yard box hit the back of the net and put Miami on their heels.
Miami were given a reprieve, though, with a penalty in the 49th minute. Federico Higuain was taken down inside the box and referee Victor Rivas called for a penalty much to the shock of the entire Montréal squad who claimed simulation. Gonzalo Higuain stepped up to the spot and notched the brotherly equalizer.
Miami completed the comeback when Rudy Camacho gave the ball away in his own box and gave Gonzalo Higuain a clear chance to put his team ahead in the 69th minute. The former Real Madrid striker curled the ball from the edge of the box but James Pantemis looked to have made a spectacular save only to see the ball fly up off his palms and bounce agonizingly into the net.
Pantemis redeemed himself when he extended a leg to deny Robbie Robinson after the former No. 1 overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft found himself through on goal. With their backs against the wall, Montréal had no more answers against Miami's comeback performance and conceded a disappointing defeat as DRV PNK Stadium cheered to the sound of the final whistle.
Goals
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After six straight losses and one draw in their last seven games, Inter Miami CF finally grabbed all three points. Miami did not give up after conceding at the 20th minute and after a penalty goal, Gonazalo Higuian took advantage of a Montréal defensive mistake to clinch the comeback victory. Phil Neville and his squad can take a breather and start the month of August on the right foot. Montréal, though, will be fuming on the ride back. There’s only so much to do about a controversial penalty but a defensive error cost their side at least a draw in the Florida heat.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: A defensive giveaway from Rudy Camacho gave Gonzalo Higuain a clear chance on goal. After a great save, James Pantemis let the ball cross the line after losing track of the rebound, giving Miami the win.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Gonzalo Higuain did not disappoint on Saturday night. The Argentine scored from the spot and took advantage of a giveaway to give Miami a long awaited victory.
Next up
- MIA: Wednesday, August 4 at Orlando City | 8pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+)
- MTL: Wednesday, August 4 vs Atlanta United | 7:30pm ET (TVA Sports, MLS Live on ESPN+)