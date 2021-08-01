Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, CF Montréal 1

Inter Miami CF snapped a seven-game winless streak and finally gave their fans a victory to celebrate as Gonzalo Higuain scored from the spot and the run of play to clinch 2-1 comeback win over CF Montréal on Saturday night.

Joaquin Torres had given Montréal the lead in the first half but Higuain struck twice in the second to give Miami a much-needed first win since May 16 and just a third victory on the season.

Early on, though, it looked like it would be a seventh defeat in eight games for Phil Neville's men. Nick Marsman gave up a rebound on a cross from Mathieu Choinière at the 20th minute which Joaquin Torres gladly took advantage of. The Argentine's shot from just above the six-yard box hit the back of the net and put Miami on their heels.

Miami were given a reprieve, though, with a penalty in the 49th minute. Federico Higuain was taken down inside the box and referee Victor Rivas called for a penalty much to the shock of the entire Montréal squad who claimed simulation. Gonzalo Higuain stepped up to the spot and notched the brotherly equalizer.

Miami completed the comeback when Rudy Camacho gave the ball away in his own box and gave Gonzalo Higuain a clear chance to put his team ahead in the 69th minute. The former Real Madrid striker curled the ball from the edge of the box but James Pantemis looked to have made a spectacular save only to see the ball fly up off his palms and bounce agonizingly into the net.