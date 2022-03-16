State of USMNT No. 9 options: Who could Gregg Berhalter select for World Cup qualifiers?

The US men's national team 's starting center forward role has been a constant narrative throughout World Cup qualifying. Honestly, perhaps dating back to when Jozy Altidore was the unquestioned starter at the position.

Matt Doyle also addressed this topic in his preview column . But here’s a deeper look at the No. 9 options and their current form before the official roster drops, likely later this week.

There are six players realistically within a shout to lay claim on that starting spot, with Gregg Berhalter typically calling up three options during the WCQ process. And now a Qatar 2022 spot is on the line.

Several options have emerged over the last couple of years, but none have won the job outright, culminating with a different starter up top in each game of the Octagonal winter slate. That's normal with fixture congestion and compressed windows, but it’s still a wide-open race and there's intrigue around who will or won’t be called in for the last swing at Mexico (March 24), home to Panama (March 27) and at Costa Rica (March 30).

There are a bunch of questions Berhalter's got to answer during next week's qualifiers, but one is paramount: How best to rotate the squad to ensure success at home vs. Panama? Everything else has to take a back seat to that. https://t.co/MyIZu39yKr pic.twitter.com/oo6A1FmXHE

Ricardo Pepi's form? It’s not great.

He hasn’t scored yet with FC Augsburg after making a club-record move upwards of $20 million this winter, playing 266 minutes split across six matches. The German Bundesliga club has not won any of those six games.

The only two games he hasn’t appeared in since he signed are Augsburg’s only two wins since he signed, which is an unfortunate correlation.

The last club goal Pepi scored was with FC Dallas in September. The last international goal he scored was Oct. 7 against Jamaica. Since then, in 16 games with Dallas, the USMNT and Augsburg, he hasn’t scored.

Pepi just turned 19 two months ago and is adjusting to a relegation battle in one of the world’s most difficult leagues. These things happen. But with his burden of boy-wonder and grasp of the starting role early in qualifying, are expectations raised to an unfair bar for his age?