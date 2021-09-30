Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, Austin FC 0

Jonathan Lewis and Nicolas Mezquida scored goals right before and right after halftime, leading the Colorado Rapids – now unbeaten in their last 12 matches – over Austin FC 3-0 on Wednesday night at a chilly Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The emphatic victory keeps the Rapids well in the race for the West's top spot, while Austin remain rooted to the foot of the Conference.

The contest was fairly staid for the first half-hour, then decidedly ratcheted up in emotion come the 36th minute. That's when McKinze Gaines – getting his first MLS start straight off winning AT&T Goal of the Week honors for his debut banger last Sunday – raced past Lalas Abubakar and appeared to be en route toward goal. But then Abubakar pushed Gaines just outside the box, and though Austin had a possible shout for a DOGSO call, it wasn't given by the officials.

The first half ended dramatically and in the Rapids' favor. During first-half stoppage time, a Jack Price ball in toward a waiting Lewis first glanced off his head and then took a clear deflection off Nick Lima before finding the net, giving Colorado a 1-0 halftime lead.

The Rapids then doubled their lead within the second half's first minute. Austin goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell, spelling first-choice Brad Stuver, sent a soft clearance that Mezquida pounced on and sent past the unlucky backup to expand Colorado's lead to 2-0.