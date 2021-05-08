Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, Philadelphia Union 2

Cory Burke and Jakob Glesnes broke a scoreless deadlock with timely second-half goals, and the Philadelphia Union cruised to a 2-0 win — its first of the youngish season —over Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday afternoon.

In the first half, the Union looked the more threatening side, engineering multiple good chances, largely by loading up on the right flank and then working the ball in on goal. Burke, Alejandro Bedoya, and homegrown 17-year-old Jack McGlynn, making his first career MLS start, all had good looks in front of Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. He was able to keep the Union off the board, however, and the halftime scoreline remained goalless.

That changed in the 51st minute, as Burke got on the end of a high-degree-of-difficulty pass from Jamiro Monteiro and netted his fifth career goal against the Fire. The game nearly got level again two minutes later, when Robert Beric, quiet up to that point, found himself with an excellent opportunity at the goalmouth that he couldn't quite finish.

Then, in the 60th minute, the Union had a set-piece opportunity that led to the match's second goal. The Fire dealt with the initial wave on the corner kick, but Glesnes got his head on an inbound ball Kai Wagner sent from the edge of the box, and finished to double the lead.