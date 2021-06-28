Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 10

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin thinks the AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 10 of the 2021 MLS season is ls all but wrapped up, but there's still plenty of time for you to have your say in what might be the toughest week to choose a winner to date. Even limiting the choices to four was challenging.

There’s a late winner from Nani, a banger from the edge of the 18-yard box into the far corner against Inter Miami, a shake-and-bake move from FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta before a stunning finish in a win over Toronto FC, a Quinn Sullivan bicycle kick that has Curtin’s vote and Ricardo Pepi slicing apart the New England Revolution before a clinical finish.

Be sure to cast your vote for AT&T Goal of the Week below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week Ricardo Pepi Quinn Sullivan Luciano Acosta Nani

LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 10

Player of the Week

MLS, players announce donations to Athlete Ally during Pride month
Pride Month

DC United pay tribute following death of longtime supporter Rob Gillespie

Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas, Sporting KC rewarded for Week 10 wins

