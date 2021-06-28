Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 10

Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin thinks the AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 10 of the 2021 MLS season is ls all but wrapped up, but there's still plenty of time for you to have your say in what might be the toughest week to choose a winner to date. Even limiting the choices to four was challenging.
There’s a late winner from Nani, a banger from the edge of the 18-yard box into the far corner against Inter Miami, a shake-and-bake move from FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta before a stunning finish in a win over Toronto FC, a Quinn Sullivan bicycle kick that has Curtin’s vote and Ricardo Pepi slicing apart the New England Revolution before a clinical finish.
Be sure to cast your vote for AT&T Goal of the Week below or at Twitter.com/MLS.