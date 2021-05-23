Recap: Chicago Fire 1, Inter Miami 0

Chicago Fire FC snapped their four match losing streak and picked up their first win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami on Saturday at Soldier Field.

The Fire were dominant from the start, with John McCarthy saving a close range shot from Alvaro Medran in the fifth minute. The hosts maintained that momentum throughout the half, though lacked quality opportunities. Still, they fared better than Miami, who managed only one shot in the first half. In the 39th minute, the Higuain brothers combined for the opportunity, with Gonzalo Higuain passing the ball to Federico Higuain in the box, who then sent the ball wide of the net.

The Fire started to get more clinical in the second half, with Robert Beric forcing McCarthy into a save in the 51st minute. The hosts continued to have the upper-hand, eventually recording 10 shots in the second half.

The reward for their attempts eventually came in the 69th minute, with the breakthrough from substitute Luka Stojanovic. The midfielder scored straight from a free-kick yards just outside the penalty area, with Miami goalkeeper McCarthy surely disappointed that he could do no more that parry the ball in the net despite getting in position to make the save. Still the goal ended a three match run in which the Fire had not scored.