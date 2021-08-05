Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, New York City FC 0

There was reason for disappointment for both teams as NYCFC saw their impressive three-match winning run come to an end but a Fire team languishing near the foot of the Eastern Conference may regret not making the most of having a man advantage for the final 20 minutes after Keaton Parks was shown a second yellow card.

With an injured Bobby Shuttleworth, the Fire were forced to look to the bench and 17-year-old homegrown Academy product Gabriel Slonina. The Addison, IL native became the youngest-ever goalkeeper to start a match in Major League Soccer.

The youngster seemed up for the challenge, though, holding one of the best attacking teams in the East scoreless over 90 minutes.

An in-form NYCFC were stumped by the home side during the first half, with the recently leaky Fire defense holding strong against their attack. Young Brazilian star Thiago was electric with his pace, but nothing developed for the guests over the first 45'.

For the Fire, striker Chinoso Offor was outstanding in creating space and splitting the NYC defense. The 21-year-old Nigerian had the hosts best attempt of the half early on, but the offside flag went up as soon as the ball reached his feet.

Coming out of the halftime break, each team registered a decent opportunity on net. First, it was Valentin Castellanos for the guests, who's right-footed strike was saved by Slonina. Then, not 60 seconds later, the Fire earned a corner, but made nothing of it.