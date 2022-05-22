Recap: Charlotte FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Daniel Rios's go-ahead score with 5 minutes left secured a 2-1 win for Charlotte FC over an undermanned Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday evening.
Vancouver, despite having yet to gain an away result in 2022 and with a host of regular starters missing, struck first with the match having barely started. A miscue in the Charlotte box by Christian Fuchs led to Tosaint Ricketts finding the back of the net to stake the 'Caps to a 1-0 lead inside of 2 minutes.
Charlotte, though, pulled level shortly afterwards, as Andre Shinyashiki's 8th-minute header snuck past Vancouver 'keeper Max Anchor — an emergency starter with the club's GK room severely shortstaffed — to make it a 1-1 scoreline.
Despite several threatening moments in the second half, Charlotte couldn't break through until the 85th minute, when Rios finished a tap-in past Anchor for what ultimately stood as the match-winner.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The deck was firmly stacked against Vancouver in their first visit to Charlotte, missing Brian White and Lucas Cavallini (among others) as well as all three of their senior goalkeepers as they were forced to sign Whitecaps Academy product Max Anchor. That's not to mention that they haven't won away from BC Place all season long. However, it was Charlotte getting three points on the day, and while they likely should have been able to test Anchor a bit more — just five of their 17 shots were on target — it's a fifth victory on home soil, trailing only New York City FC (with six) in that department.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It was nervy toward the end as Charlotte FC fans were hopeful for a go-ahead goal by their side with time ticking away. They finally got it through Rios, his first of the season.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Rios finally opened his account in 2022, and his first goal for Charlotte FC turned out to be a memorable one as it equaled another winning effort at Bank of America Stadium.
Next Up
- CLT: Wednesday, May 25 at New York Red Bulls | 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Round of 16
- VAN: Wednesday, May 25 at Cavalry FC | 9:00 p.m. ET | Canadian Championship quarterfinal