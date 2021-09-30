Recap: CF Montréal 1, New England Revolution 4

The Supporters' Shield-leading New England Revolution continued their blistering pace Wednesday night at Stade Saputo, recording their 20th win of the season with a 4-1 thrashing of CF Montréal , denting the home side's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.

The Revs first struck in the 10th minute after Joel Waterman blocked Carles Gil's shot from inside the box. The ball then fell straight for DeJuan Jones, whose left-footed shot resulted in his third goal of the season.

Adam Buksa doubled New England's lead come the 17th minute with a powerful header. Gustavo Bou whipped in a cross to the Polish striker, setting the dominant tone.

Montréal were down 3-0 a half-hour after an own goal by Rudy Camacho. The French center back tried to redirect a cross by Bou out for a corner kick, but it instead rolled into his own net.

The hosts pulled one back in the 32nd minute thanks to Joaquin Torres' individual brilliance. Along the semi-circle, the Argentine midfielder fooled Tommy McNamara and freed himself just enough to take a shot. His strike beat Matt Turner to the lower right-hand side and gave hope back to the home fans.