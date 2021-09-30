Recap: CF Montréal 1, New England Revolution 4

The Supporters' Shield-leading New England Revolution continued their blistering pace Wednesday night at Stade Saputo, recording their 20th win of the season with a 4-1 thrashing of CF Montréal, denting the home side's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.
The Revs first struck in the 10th minute after Joel Waterman blocked Carles Gil's shot from inside the box. The ball then fell straight for DeJuan Jones, whose left-footed shot resulted in his third goal of the season.
Adam Buksa doubled New England's lead come the 17th minute with a powerful header. Gustavo Bou whipped in a cross to the Polish striker, setting the dominant tone.
Montréal were down 3-0 a half-hour after an own goal by Rudy Camacho. The French center back tried to redirect a cross by Bou out for a corner kick, but it instead rolled into his own net.
The hosts pulled one back in the 32nd minute thanks to Joaquin Torres' individual brilliance. Along the semi-circle, the Argentine midfielder fooled Tommy McNamara and freed himself just enough to take a shot. His strike beat Matt Turner to the lower right-hand side and gave hope back to the home fans.
Bou added New England's fourth and final goal at the 86th minute, nailing Montréal's coffin. The Argentine latched onto a through ball, duped Waterman with a cutback inside the box and beat James Pantemis to clinch the 4-1 scoreline.
Goals
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The New England Revolution once again cemented their top spot in the Supporters’ Shield standings. With the midweek result, the Revs reached 20 regular-season wins for the first time in club history. Montréal had a difficult task at hand in hosting the league leaders, and they're set back in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs race.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Adam Buksa's early header gave New England a two-goal lead, which Bruce Arena celebrated with a fist pump.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Gustavo Bou had one goal and one assist, heating up at the perfect time for New England.
Next Up
- MTL: Saturday, October 2 vs. Atlanta United | 7 pm ET (TVA Sports, MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NE: Saturday, October 16 vs. Chicago Fire FC | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)