Recap: CF Montréal 1, Inter Miami CF 0

By Tristan D'Amours @tristandamours

CF Montréal notched their first win since May thanks to a first MLS goal from homegrown Mathieu Choinière to give his hometown team a 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF on Saturday at Red Bull Arena.

Choinière got the game's only goal in the 42nd minute when the first player to go through every steps of the Montréal academy accepted a pass from Djordje Mihailovic along the right side of the box before whipping a low shot past John McCarthy and into the far side of the net.

Montréal put the pressure on early in the game which forced Miami to do everything in order to keep the scoreless draw with only 11 minutes on the clock.

Fresh from his Euro 2020 experience, Lassi Lappalainen sent a ball in the space for Mason Toye who found Mihailovic for a clear chance on goal but McCarthy thwarted the effort. Christian Makoun then needed to block two shots off the goalline from Romell Quioto and Mihailovic respectively to end Montréal's attack.

After falling behind to Choinière's effort and with only two shots to their name in the first half, Miami head coach Phil Neville called on star striker Gonzalo Higuaín in the hope to turn things around in the second 45 minutes. The Argentine tried to take advantage of a free kick opportunity at the 62nd minute but his shot was blocked by Montréal's wall.

With 20 minutes to go, Neville tapped in another of his big names, Rodolfo Pizarro, in an effort to force an equalizer. But Miami's attacking substitutions failed to pay dividends as the Herons struggled to apply any pressure until the dying minutes of the game.

Frederico Higuaín, who has scored seven career goals against Montréal, stepped onto the pitch with a handful of minutes to go but could not rescue his side on this occasion as Montréal defended their lead and got back into the win column.

Advertising

Goals

  • 42 — MTL — Mathieu Choinière | WATCH

Three things

THE BIG PICTURE: Playing after a disappointing draw in Nashville, CF Montréal were determined to turn things around. Despite failing to convert on a flurry of chances, Wilfried Nancy's side secured all three points for the first time since May 29 to stay right in the playoffs hunt. Inter Miami, meanwhile, struggled to pressure their opposition throughout the match and go down to a fifth successive loss.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Mathieu Choinière scored his first goal in a CF Montréal shirt. From his right flank, the homegrown player beat John McCarthy with a shot towards the far post and gave his hometown club all three points.

MAN OF THE MATCH: After a tough 2020 where he underwent foot surgery, Mathieu Choinière notched the game-winning goal he deserved. The native of Saint-Alexandre, Québec, a town just south of Montréal, opened his MLS account confirming his team’s first win since the European break.

Next up

CF Montréal Inter Miami CF

Advertising

Related Stories

Weekend cheat sheet: Your guide to the key Week 11 storylines
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 11
MLS projected lineups - Week 11

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Four MLS NEXT Cup Champions crowned at inaugural tournament

Four MLS NEXT Cup Champions crowned at inaugural tournament
Recap: Real Salt Lake 0, LAFC 1

Recap: Real Salt Lake 0, LAFC 1
Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, FC Cincinnati 1

Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, FC Cincinnati 1
Columbus Crew and their fans flex new muscle with Lower.com Field cauldron
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Columbus Crew and their fans flex new muscle with Lower.com Field cauldron
Recap: Minnesota United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 2

Recap: Minnesota United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 2
Recap: Nashville SC 1, Philadelphia Union 0

Recap: Nashville SC 1, Philadelphia Union 0
More News
Video
Video
Solar SC vs Chicago Fire FC | MLS NEXT Cup U19 Final
2:05:05

Solar SC vs Chicago Fire FC | MLS NEXT Cup U19 Final
Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. LAFC | July 3, 2021
15:23

Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. LAFC | July 3, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles Football Club | July 03, 2021
4:12

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles Football Club | July 03, 2021
Chicago Fire celebrate winning the first u19 MLS NEXT Cup!
0:49

Chicago Fire celebrate winning the first u19 MLS NEXT Cup!
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.