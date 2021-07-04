Recap: CF Montréal 1, Inter Miami CF 0

CF Montréal notched their first win since May thanks to a first MLS goal from homegrown Mathieu Choinière to give his hometown team a 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF on Saturday at Red Bull Arena.

Choinière got the game's only goal in the 42nd minute when the first player to go through every steps of the Montréal academy accepted a pass from Djordje Mihailovic along the right side of the box before whipping a low shot past John McCarthy and into the far side of the net.

Montréal put the pressure on early in the game which forced Miami to do everything in order to keep the scoreless draw with only 11 minutes on the clock.

Fresh from his Euro 2020 experience, Lassi Lappalainen sent a ball in the space for Mason Toye who found Mihailovic for a clear chance on goal but McCarthy thwarted the effort. Christian Makoun then needed to block two shots off the goalline from Romell Quioto and Mihailovic respectively to end Montréal's attack.

After falling behind to Choinière's effort and with only two shots to their name in the first half, Miami head coach Phil Neville called on star striker Gonzalo Higuaín in the hope to turn things around in the second 45 minutes. The Argentine tried to take advantage of a free kick opportunity at the 62nd minute but his shot was blocked by Montréal's wall.

With 20 minutes to go, Neville tapped in another of his big names, Rodolfo Pizarro, in an effort to force an equalizer. But Miami's attacking substitutions failed to pay dividends as the Herons struggled to apply any pressure until the dying minutes of the game.