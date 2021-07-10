Canada vs. Martinique: How to watch & stream, preview

The Canada men's national team gets their 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign underway on Sunday with a Group B showdown against Martinique at Children's Mercy Park, the home of Sporting Kansas City.

There's plenty of buzz surrounding Canada's chances, especially after they just advanced to the Octagonal stage of Concacaf World Cup qualifiers. Head coach John Herdman's team is looking to pronounce that they've arrived and are here to stay as a force in the region.

Those efforts start against a Martinique squad that's itching to get back on the field, over a year removed from their last competitive match. Although Canada must contend with a key absence (more on that below) that's altered the Gold Cup's entertainment factor.