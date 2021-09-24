NYCFC players, San Jose & Austin fined in MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found both Austin FC and the San Jose Earthquakes in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 58th minute of the teams’ match on Sept. 18.

Austin FC have been issued a warning for their first violation of the league’s policy this season. Since the San Jose Earthquakes have violated the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season, the organization has been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.