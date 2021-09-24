NYCFC players, San Jose & Austin fined in MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines from Week 26 and Week 27, stemming from the San Jose Earthquakes' 4-3 win at Austin FC on Sept. 18 and the 1-1 derby draw between New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 22.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found both Austin FC and the San Jose Earthquakes in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 58th minute of the teams’ match on Sept. 18.
Austin FC have been issued a warning for their first violation of the league’s policy this season. Since the San Jose Earthquakes have violated the mass confrontation policy for a second time this season, the organization has been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 74th minute of NYCFC’s match against the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 22.
Parks has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found NYCFC defender Maxime Chanot guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90+ minute of NYCFC's match against the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 22.
Chanot has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.