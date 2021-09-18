Disciplinary Committee Decision

San Jose's Matias Almeyda suspended, 6 players fined following Week 25

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Following Week 25 of the 2021 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to six different players.

The MLS League Office has also issued a one-match suspension and fine to San Jose Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda.

San Jose's Almeyda fined, suspended

The MLS League Office has fined San Jose Earthquakes head coach Matías Almeyda an undisclosed amount and issued a one-match suspension as a result of his actions toward officials following San Jose’s match against Real Salt Lake on Sept. 15.

Almeyda will serve his suspension on Sept. 18 against Austin FC.

Advertising

Kemar Lawrence failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto FC defender Kemar Lawrence guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 37th minute of Toronto’s match against Inter Miami CF on Sept. 14.

Lawrence has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Chris Mavinga simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 48th minute of Toronto’s match against Inter Miami CF on Sept. 14.

Mavinga has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Advertising

Nani failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC forward Nani guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 35th minute of Orlando’s match against CF Montréal on Sept. 15.

Nani has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Andres Perea failure to leave field in timely manner

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC midfielder Andres Perea guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 83rd minute of Orlando’s match against CF Montréal on Sept. 15.

Perea has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Advertising

Chicharito simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 84th minute of LA’s match against Houston Dynamo FC on Sept. 15.

Hernandez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Miguel Navarro simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Chicago Fire FC defender Miguel Navarro guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 53rd minute of Chicago’s match against D.C. United on Sept. 15.

Navarro has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

San Jose Earthquakes Disciplinary Committee Decision

Advertising

Related Stories

New England, NYCFC players fined in MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions for Week 24
Fines for NYCFC, Nashville SC highlight MLS Disciplinary Committee decisions for Week 23
Toronto FC's Noble Okello fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
San Jose's Matias Almeyda suspended, 6 players fined following Week 25
Disciplinary Committee Decision

San Jose's Matias Almeyda suspended, 6 players fined following Week 25
Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, New York Red Bulls 4

Recap: Inter Miami CF 0, New York Red Bulls 4
Philadelphia Union, Orlando City SC enter Sunday clash needing turnaround result

Philadelphia Union, Orlando City SC enter Sunday clash needing turnaround result
Hot streak or legitimate contender? Making sense of LAFC and Portland
Extratime

Hot streak or legitimate contender? Making sense of LAFC and Portland
Breaking down the great race to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Breaking down the great race to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches
Justin Morrow looks to "make this world a better place" after retirement
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Justin Morrow looks to "make this world a better place" after retirement
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from MIA vs. RBNY | September 17, 2021
15:21

Watch MLS in 15 from MIA vs. RBNY | September 17, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls | September 17, 2021
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. New York Red Bulls | September 17, 2021
GOAL: Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto, NY Red Bulls - 89th minute
1:04

GOAL: Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto, NY Red Bulls - 89th minute
GOAL: Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto, NY Red Bulls - 65th minute
0:52

GOAL: Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto, NY Red Bulls - 65th minute
More Video