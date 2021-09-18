San Jose's Matias Almeyda suspended, 6 players fined following Week 25

Following Week 25 of the 2021 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to six different players.
The MLS League Office has also issued a one-match suspension and fine to San Jose Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda.
The MLS League Office has fined San Jose Earthquakes head coach Matías Almeyda an undisclosed amount and issued a one-match suspension as a result of his actions toward officials following San Jose’s match against Real Salt Lake on Sept. 15.
Almeyda will serve his suspension on Sept. 18 against Austin FC.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto FC defender Kemar Lawrence guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 37th minute of Toronto’s match against Inter Miami CF on Sept. 14.
Lawrence has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 48th minute of Toronto’s match against Inter Miami CF on Sept. 14.
Mavinga has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC forward Nani guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 35th minute of Orlando’s match against CF Montréal on Sept. 15.
Nani has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC midfielder Andres Perea guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 83rd minute of Orlando’s match against CF Montréal on Sept. 15.
Perea has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 84th minute of LA’s match against Houston Dynamo FC on Sept. 15.
Hernandez has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Chicago Fire FC defender Miguel Navarro guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 53rd minute of Chicago’s match against D.C. United on Sept. 15.
Navarro has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.