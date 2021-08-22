Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 21's action

The Seattle Sounders capped off a great week with a dramatic win in Ohio, Inter Miami’s recent good run continued, while three Western Conference teams — LAFC, Portland, and Houston — continue to struggle.
If you were surprised by the Sounders' comeback win against the Columbus Crew, then you haven’t been paying attention. This is what this team does — when the chips are down, they find a way to dig deep and defy the odds. Earlier in the season, they went on a historic unbeaten run and barely conceded a goal from open play despite missing several key players and having to figure out a new formation on the fly.
In the past week alone, the Sounders have won three away games, scoring eight goals by six different players, and have reclaimed top spot in the West. All of the above is impressive, and yet I still don’t think they’ve played their best football of the season.
It’s hard not to see this team improving even more now that Nico Lodeiro is back, Stefan Frei and Nouhou are on the way back, and the likes of Raul Ruidiaz, Joao Paulo, and Cristian Roldan are as consistent as ever. It’s difficult to pinpoint any true weaknesses in this team, especially when you factor in their ability to win games that they haven’t necessarily dominated or controlled.
Pound for pound, I see them as the top team in the West and with wins like today, the confidence and expectations will only grow. I expect this team to get north of 65 points, whether that will be enough to win the Shield remains to be seen, but I’m almost certain it’ll be enough to win the Western Conference.
Their opponents in last years MLS Cup Final are enduring a torrid stretch in which they seem to be finding new ways to lose. For a team built on defensive resilience, and in the image of a coach who preaches discipline, compactness and toughness, it’s strange to see them on a six match losing streak. In the long run, I suspect the Crew will be OK, but if they are to do anything this season, they’ll have to do it the hard way as it looks like, if they do make the postseason, they’ll be a lower seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and will need to win multiple games on the road.
Why do I think they’ll ultimately be OK? Because a team with Lucas Zelarayan, Gyasi Zardes, Jonathan Mensah and Darlington Nagbe, coached by a two-time MLS cup winner is surely too good to keep struggling like this. Champions don’t usually become bad teams overnight, and the MLS season is a long one.
There are many issues for them to address, chief among them being their lack of goals. Zardes isn’t as prolific as he has been in recent seasons, they managed just two shots on target against Seattle and are just about averaging a goal a game. Finding a way to unlock their offensive game has to be priority number one and, should they do so, they will make the playoffs and I think we’ll see a team that can still be dangerous in a one off elimination game.
Not much has gone right for Miami on or off the pitch since entering MLS, but after their win against Toronto, it’s fair to wonder if they’ve finally turned the tide and figured out how to be successful in MLS. I’m on the fence about whether they can sustain this mini revival but their fans should take pride in seeing a team that has shown good spirit and character to not quit and instead fight back and reignite hopes of a postseason run.
The stats around their recent form are actually quite impressive. Since losing 5-0 to New England a month ago, they’ve only lost once in seven, they’ve won four straight at home, and have picked up 14 of their 22 points during that stretch. Rodolfo Pizarro is finally living up to the billing, Phil Neville is showing good tactical flexibility as he alternates between the 3-4-3, 3-4-2-1, and a 4-2-3-1 in a bid to get his best players on the pitch, and in their best positions.
If this team can get a good result in the Heineken Rivalry Week derby against Orlando this coming Friday (8:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes), they’ll be firmly in the playoff conversation and prove that they are truly headed in the right direction after a very rough start to the season.
Houston's winless run needs to end
Quite unbelievably, Saturday's 2-2 draw with Texas rivals FC Dallas means Houston have not won any of their last 14 games. They’re not a team that I expected to compete for a top four seed in the West but their poor form is still a big shock to me. On paper, they have a squad that should be competitive in MLS, but they’ve currently got too many players underperforming.
With that said, there are two silver linings I can offer Dynamo fans. First, the next three games are at home and that should offer motivation to finally get back to winning ways and go on a mini run. Second, despite their struggles, they are only seven points outside of a playoff spot. With 13 games to go, this team needs to close the book on what’s transpired and keep the focus only on trying to get above that red line.
Which underachiever should be more worried: LAFC or Portland?
Two teams who’d have harbored ambitions of fighting for the very top seeds in the West continue to drop points and slip further away from where they want to be. Both LAFC and Portland are having similar issues defensively with their inability to keep clean sheets. Both have zero shutouts in their last eight games, and have a combined two wins during that span as well.
They currently sit eighth and ninth in the table and in my opinion neither one of them will finish higher than fifth. Whose issues run deeper? Who has a better chance at rescuing their disappointing season? Those are tough questions to answer but as of right now, I think Portland leak too many goals — two per game — and with their next three games all away from home, things will get worse before they get better.