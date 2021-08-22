Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 21's action

If you were surprised by the Sounders' comeback win against the Columbus Crew, then you haven’t been paying attention. This is what this team does — when the chips are down, they find a way to dig deep and defy the odds. Earlier in the season, they went on a historic unbeaten run and barely conceded a goal from open play despite missing several key players and having to figure out a new formation on the fly.

In the past week alone, the Sounders have won three away games, scoring eight goals by six different players, and have reclaimed top spot in the West. All of the above is impressive, and yet I still don’t think they’ve played their best football of the season.

It’s hard not to see this team improving even more now that Nico Lodeiro is back, Stefan Frei and Nouhou are on the way back, and the likes of Raul Ruidiaz, Joao Paulo, and Cristian Roldan are as consistent as ever. It’s difficult to pinpoint any true weaknesses in this team, especially when you factor in their ability to win games that they haven’t necessarily dominated or controlled.