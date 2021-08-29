Happy birthday, Isaac! Austin FC supporters celebrate young fan

It’s a birthday surprise Isaac Jacobs won’t soon forget.
Diagnosed with Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, when he was 4 years old, Isaac is unable to walk. He loves soccer, so to celebrate his 18th birthday, his family took him to last Saturday’s Austin FC match against the Portland Timbers.
What followed was a heartwarming moment that went viral and speaks to supporters' culture, which is growing in Austin and throughout MLS in general.
Outside Q2 Stadium, members of La Murga de Austin, the supporters’ section band, used their musical instruments and their voices to serenade Isaac for his birthday.
Inside, Isaac donned his new Austin FC jersey and watched his favorite team celebrate a 3-1 win.
To help Isaac and others afflicted by this disease, a GoFundMe was created; it has raised $19,279 so far. To read more about Isaac and the night he'll remember forever, check out this story by Austin-based station KXAN.