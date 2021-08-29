Happy birthday, Isaac! Austin FC supporters celebrate young fan

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

It’s a birthday surprise Isaac Jacobs won’t soon forget.

Diagnosed with Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, when he was 4 years old, Isaac is unable to walk. He loves soccer, so to celebrate his 18th birthday, his family took him to last Saturday’s Austin FC match against the Portland Timbers.

What followed was a heartwarming moment that went viral and speaks to supporters' culture, which is growing in Austin and throughout MLS in general.

Outside Q2 Stadium, members of La Murga de Austin, the supporters’ section band, used their musical instruments and their voices to serenade Isaac for his birthday.

Inside, Isaac donned his new Austin FC jersey and watched his favorite team celebrate a 3-1 win.

To help Isaac and others afflicted by this disease, a GoFundMe was created; it has raised $19,279 so far. To read more about Isaac and the night he'll remember forever, check out this story by Austin-based station KXAN.

Austin FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Power Rankings: Red-hot Colorado Rapids continue ascension after Weeks 20 and 21
Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 21's action
Recap: Austin FC 3, Portland Timbers 1

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Happy birthday, Isaac! Austin FC supporters celebrate young fan

Happy birthday, Isaac! Austin FC supporters celebrate young fan
Chicago Fire FC relish snapping winless streak, but focus not on playoffs yet

Chicago Fire FC relish snapping winless streak, but focus not on playoffs yet
Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 22's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 22's action
Another El Trafico thriller! LAFC, LA Galaxy "push the limits" in rivalry match
Rivalry Week

Another El Trafico thriller! LAFC, LA Galaxy "push the limits" in rivalry match
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado Rapids 1
Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, Minnesota United FC 2

Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 1, Minnesota United FC 2
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Julio Cascante, Austin FC - 13th minute
0:45

GOAL: Julio Cascante, Austin FC - 13th minute
SAVE: Phelipe Megiolaro, FC Dallas - 9th minute
0:31

SAVE: Phelipe Megiolaro, FC Dallas - 9th minute
GOAL: Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas - 5th minute
0:53

GOAL: Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas - 5th minute
Watch MLS in 15 from HOU vs. MIN | August 28, 2021
15:19

Watch MLS in 15 from HOU vs. MIN | August 28, 2021
More Video
Download for free

Download for free

Everything you need for match day - live scores, highlights, news, MLS Fantasy, and more!