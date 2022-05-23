Recap: Austin FC 2, Orlando City SC 2

Orlando City SC raced out to a two-goal first-half lead, but Austin FC took advantage of two Orlando players getting sent off in the second half to fight back for a wild 2-2 draw at Q2 Stadium on Sunday night.

Brad Stuver's mistake a little more than a minute in led to the first Orlando goal, when he dumped a pass directly into Junior Urso's path. Urso laid off to Ercan Kara, who was able to capitalize and get the Lions the early lead. A little more than 20 minutes later, Orlando doubled their lead with Ruan finishing after Stuver saved an initial Mauricio Pereyra attempt.

Austin got back into the match via two yellow cards in quick succession on Rodrigo Schlegel for handballs, the second inside the penalty area at the hour mark. That gave Sebastian Driussi the chance to step to the spot and then score his eighth goal of the season. Then, just six minutes later, César Araujo got sent off for a kick out on Alex Ring, whittling Orlando down to nine players.