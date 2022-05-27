Disciplinary Committee Decision

Orlando City SC players fined after Week 13 match at Austin FC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Following Week 13 of the 2022 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined three Orlando City SC players and several others.

Schlegel failure to leave field in timely manner

Following his second yellow card offense, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC defender Rodrigo Schlegel guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 60th minute of Orlando’s match against Austin FC on May 22.

Schlegel has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

​​Araujo failure to leave field in timely/orderly manner

Following his red card, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC midfielder César Araujo guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 69th minute of Orlando’s match against Austin FC on May 22.

Araujo has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Orlando violates Mass Confrontation Policy

Orlando City SC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the post-match phase of their game against Austin FC on May 22. Orlando City have been issued a warning for their first violation this season.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Orlando City SC defender Kyle Smith and staff member Joe Schuchmann each have been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Joveljic simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 42nd minute of the Galaxy’s match against Houston Dynamo FC on May 22.

Joveljic has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Orlando City SC Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

Daniel Salloi, Lucas Esteves suspended following Rapids-Sporting KC match
Houston Dynamo denied appeal of Adam Lundqvist red card
Four players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee after Week 9
More News
More News
MLS players and coaches react to Uvalde tragedy: "We need to come together"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

MLS players and coaches react to Uvalde tragedy: "We need to come together"
Daniel Salloi, Lucas Esteves suspended following Rapids-Sporting KC match
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Daniel Salloi, Lucas Esteves suspended following Rapids-Sporting KC match
Orlando City SC players fined after Week 13 match at Austin FC
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Orlando City SC players fined after Week 13 match at Austin FC
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Charlotte FC "want another step" from visit to Seattle Sounders

Charlotte FC "want another step" from visit to Seattle Sounders
USMNT and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta talks on Japanese roots and community

USMNT and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta talks on Japanese roots and community
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into MLS Week 14 action!
1:31

Top storylines heading into MLS Week 14 action!
Should Djordje Mihailovic move to Europe?
15:04

Should Djordje Mihailovic move to Europe?
CF Montréal unveil new logo to be used starting in 2023
0:54

CF Montréal unveil new logo to be used starting in 2023
CUPSET! Celebrating U.S. Open Cup madness
1:22:23

CUPSET! Celebrating U.S. Open Cup madness
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10