Orlando City SC players fined after Week 13 match at Austin FC

Following Week 13 of the 2022 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined three Orlando City SC players and several others.
Schlegel failure to leave field in timely manner
Following his second yellow card offense, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC defender Rodrigo Schlegel guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 60th minute of Orlando’s match against Austin FC on May 22.
Schlegel has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
Araujo failure to leave field in timely/orderly manner
Following his red card, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC midfielder César Araujo guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 69th minute of Orlando’s match against Austin FC on May 22.
Araujo has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
Orlando violates Mass Confrontation Policy
Orlando City SC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the post-match phase of their game against Austin FC on May 22. Orlando City have been issued a warning for their first violation this season.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Orlando City SC defender Kyle Smith and staff member Joe Schuchmann each have been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Joveljic simulation/embellishment
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 42nd minute of the Galaxy’s match against Houston Dynamo FC on May 22.
Joveljic has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.