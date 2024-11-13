Real Salt Lake: What we learned in 2024 & what comes next

For the life of me I can’t remember a team coming off a club-record season for points, one in which they developed two of the very best young players in the region and compensated for an early injury that could’ve unmade them, and one in which they didn’t officially lose an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs game, feeling this… bad.

It feels bad to think about Real Salt Lake right now. But it shouldn’t! This was a very good year!

The pipeline is open. To the fanbase, that’s not as good as a trophy. But for the club's long-term health, it was a massive, landmark season.

It’s pretty clear that this is exactly who RSL want to be: a team that can develop their own guys, but can also bring in high-upside talent on the cheap and sell at a massive profit either to the biggest teams in Mexico (or maybe Brazil) or clubs from the top-five European leagues.

The very obvious downstream effect of Gómez coming out and looking like prime Franck Ribery was that everybody else in the attack got to look like the best versions of themselves, too. And nobody benefitted more than star center forward Chicho Arango, who had 17g/11a through the season’s first 22 games and was one of the favorites for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

At the same time, Eneli was doing his best Darlington Nagbe impression in central midfield, covering ground and fearlessly getting on the ball in the toughest spots before either somehow wriggling out of it or drawing a foul. He was never going to be a like-for-like replacement for Pablo Ruiz, whose early, season-ending injury caused head coach Pablo Mastroeni to have to rework a game model that had already been reworked significantly last offseason. But he provided a dose of on-ball dynamism that made RSL a unique challenge in the Western Conference.

But Chicho got hurt in Game 23. And then he got suspended. And Gómez was sold. And Eneli ran out of gas. And Luna… well, Luna kept cooking. But as good as he is, he’s not yet at “get on my back and I’ll carry us home” level.