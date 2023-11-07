Real Salt Lake show "great spirit" to force Match 3 vs. Houston Dynamo FC

“For a moment exactly like that,” said Luna. “I already planned that in my head and that’s the vision that I saw.”

According to Mastroeni, shooting fifth was a position that Luna asked to be in, and Real Salt Lake’s young attacker confirmed as much post-game. Why, you may ask?

It wasn’t just hard work that led to Monday’s win. RSL needed a jaw-dropping bit of quality from Jefferson Savarino – who equalized for the hosts via a stunning 70th-minute free kick. They also showed collective poise from 12 yards out – converting all five of their spot-kicks in the penalty shootout, including a game-winner from 20-year-old Diego Luna .

“I think the physicality of the group was one part that we wanted to improve from last game, being on the front foot, and the other part was work,” RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni told reporters following the match. “That was the biggest difference. That was our game plan, and the way the guys executed was fantastic. These games are tough, but I think tonight we showed a great spirit, a great commitment, and the quality was there…”

With Monday’s 5-4 home triumph on penalty kicks over Houston Dynamo FC following a 1-1 regulation-time draw, RSL have forced a decisive Match 3 back at Shell Energy Stadium on Nov. 11 (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ). The victory comes on the heels of Houston's 2-1 win in Match 1 of the Round One Best-of-3 series.

Chicho returns

For much of the night, it looked like Match 2 might be Real Salt Lake's final fixture of 2023, as the team trailed 1-0 at halftime thanks to an opener from Houston's Amine Bassi (28'). But after Cristian Arango entered the pitch in the 56th minute – marking his return from a hamstring injury that saw him sidelined for roughly a month – momentum shifted in the Claret-and-Cobalt’s favor.

“When Chicho comes onto the field, he’s a handful to deal with when we play direct. I think he kind of changed the momentum of the game. Obviously, had a really good look on goal, but really, it’s his ability to hold the ball up but also put the back line on their [back] feet,” said Mastroeni.

He added: “You live and die by your best players, they’re that important to the group. And I think when Chicho comes into the game, not only does it bring belief into the stadium, but it’s infectious within the group. And his ability to have two or three moments that could’ve changed the game, again, gets the fans involved, gets the players going. It’s something that we haven’t had for probably a month now with Chicho, but really excited with his fitness levels, and the runs he was making, his pressing ability, heading into Game 3.”

RSL should expect to have Arango available in some capacity for Match 3. Mastroeni said postgame that Arango made it through the match without any hamstring issues, and he will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s decisive win-or-go-home tie. The coach did, however, admit doubt about his Designated Player's ability to go the full 90 should he suit up on the weekend.

Nevertheless, the Colombian striker's availability is a big-time boost.