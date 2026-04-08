Real Salt Lake's Zavier Gozo wins Goal of the Matchday

Gozo put the match beyond reach for RSL with a sensational volley into the far corner from outside the box in a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City .

Real Salt Lake 's Zavier Gozo has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 6, earning 39.7% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Wessam Abou Ali (29.7%): The Palestine international netted a brace, including a curling strike into the top corner, as the Columbus Crew earned their first win of the season, a 3-1 triumph at Atlanta United.

T-3rd place, Juan Mosquera (15.3%): The Colombian defender scored an AT&T Goal of the Year contender, smashing a full volley out of the air and into the top left corner in the Portland Timbers' 3-2 defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

T-3rd place, Emil Forsberg (15.3%): Red Bull New York's captain opened his 2026 account in style with a stunning, bar-down free kick in a 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati.