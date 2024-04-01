Real Salt Lake's Cristian Arango named Player of the Matchday 

The Colombian international struck three times within 21 minutes in the second half to cancel out Indiana Vassilev 's 3rd-minute opener, helping RSL win their second straight game and climb into third place in the Western Conference with a 3W-2L-1D record (10 points).

Arango, who joined Salt Lake last summer from Liga MX's Pachuca, is now a three-time Player of the Matchday recipient (he previously won in Matchdays 24 and 31 of the 2021 season with former club LAFC) and becomes Salt Lake's first winner since Diego Luna in Matchday 26 of the 2023 season. He's also the club's first player to record a hat trick since Damir Kreilach in 2018.