Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach named Player of the Matchday

With his two tallies at CITYPARK, Kreilach became Salt Lake's third all-time scorer with 47 goals, surpassing Joao Plata (46) and moving within two of second-place Javier Morales, who's the current interim head coach for Inter Miami CF .

The 34-year-old Croatian netted a brace to inspire Wednesday night's 3-1 victory at St. Louis CITY SC as RSL extended their unbeaten run to four games (3W-0L-1D) while also earning their league-leading fifth win away from home this year.

Real Salt Lake are enjoying their best form of the 2023 MLS season, climbing the Western Conference standings while also boasting the Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire for Matchday 20 in Damir Kreilach .

This is the fourth Player of the Matchday distinction for Kreilach since joining RSL from German side Union Berlin ahead of the 2018 season. Only three other players in club history – Jeff Cunningham (five), Morales (four) and Álvaro Saborío (four) – have been recognized as many times or more.

Kreilach, who missed most of 2022 with a lower back injury, now has 4g/1a to his name on the current MLS campaign – as well as four goals in US Open Cup action. Salt Lake will visit Houston Dynamo FC on Aug. 23 in the USOC semifinals.

Currently seventh in the West, RSL host Minnesota United FC Saturday night in a Matchday 21 inter-conference showdown at America First Field (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).