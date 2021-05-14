Real Salt Lake's David Ochoa says feud with Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath is over

Three weeks after Real Salt Lake's 2-1 win at Minnesota United ended with a little bit of tension between RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa and Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath, the matter is officially resolved, according to Ochoa.

Speaking to members of the media in a virtual press conference, the 20-year-old backstop explained why he kicked a ball into the stands at Allianz Field following the final whistle, leading to a well-publicized postgame dust-up between players on both teams. Heath had some choice words for the goalkeeper in his postgame interview on the field, calling him "a kid who's not that good".

Ochoa claims there was no ill intent behind the act, which he said he explained via phone call to Heath in attempt to smooth things over.