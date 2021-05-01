Winning habit: David Ochoa kicks ball into the stands again to celebrate RSL win

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa ruffled a few feathers in the Wonderwall and beyond a week ago when he kicked the ball into the stands at Allianz Field following his team's win over Minnesota United. Fast forward to Saturday and Ochoa was at it again, though this time with a very different reaction from those on the receiving end.
After RSL made it two wins out of two to start the 2021 season with a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City, Ochoa marked the occasion in now-familiar fashion.
In contrast to those fans in Minnesota, Ochoa's own supporters at Rio Tinto Stadium were more than happy to get their hands on a match ball. And it seems that RSL have joined their 20-year-old goalkeeper in embracing the postgame kick into the stands, announcing that a ball signed by the team will now be "gifted" to supporters following every home game.
While Ochoa's initial actions last week produced mixed reactions, it's hard to argue with Real Salt Lake's results so far in 2021. Predicted by many to struggle this season, RSL currently sit top of the Western Conference, level on points with LA Galaxy as one of only two teams in MLS to start the season with maximum points from two games.