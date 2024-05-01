Goal of the Matchday

Real Salt Lake's Alex Katranis wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Alex Katranis didn’t just help Real Salt Lake move atop the Western Conference standings, the Greek defender also captured AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 11.

Katranis volleyed an attempted clearance home from distance one minute before full time in RSL’s 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Union. The golazo earned 45.2% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Hany Mukhtar (27%): The German Designated Player made the most of his time and space, unleashing a rocket from long range in Nashville SC’s 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes.

3rd place, Luciano Acosta (17.3%): The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP became FC Cincinnati’s all-time leading scorer with his 44th goal, a clinical side-netting finish off a Corey Baird layoff in a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids.

4th place, Denis Bouanga (10.5%): Last season’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner delivered late for a second consecutive match, stepping into a rebound from Maxime Crépeau’s save and firing home the stoppage-time winner for LAFC in a 3-2 victory over the 10-man Portland Timbers.

See all of the nominees here.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Real Salt Lake Alexandros Katranis

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 11
St. Louis CITY's Célio Pompeu wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 10
More News
More News
Sporting Kansas City sign Jake Davis to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign Jake Davis to contract extension
Giorgos Giakoumakis: What defines Atlanta United's Greek God of goals?
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Giorgos Giakoumakis: What defines Atlanta United's Greek God of goals?
Chris Brady becomes Chicago Fire FC goalkeeping star | The Pathway
The Pathway

Chris Brady becomes Chicago Fire FC goalkeeping star | The Pathway
Real Salt Lake's Alex Katranis wins Goal of the Matchday

Real Salt Lake's Alex Katranis wins Goal of the Matchday
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Columbus can secure legendary CCC result tonight
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Columbus can secure legendary CCC result tonight
Video
Video
Chris Brady becomes Chicago Fire FC goalkeeping star | The Pathway
0:44

Chris Brady becomes Chicago Fire FC goalkeeping star | The Pathway
Goal of the Matchday 11: Alexandros Katranis
0:24

Goal of the Matchday 11: Alexandros Katranis
HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders FC | April 30, 2024
6:56

HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders FC | April 30, 2024
Goal: D. Gazdag vs. SEA, 57'
1:02

Goal: D. Gazdag vs. SEA, 57'