Real Salt Lake's Alex Katranis wins Goal of the Matchday

Katranis volleyed an attempted clearance home from distance one minute before full time in RSL’s 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Union . The golazo earned 45.2% of the fan vote.

Alex Katranis didn’t just help Real Salt Lake move atop the Western Conference standings, the Greek defender also captured AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 11.

2nd place, Hany Mukhtar (27%): The German Designated Player made the most of his time and space, unleashing a rocket from long range in Nashville SC’s 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes.

3rd place, Luciano Acosta (17.3%): The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP became FC Cincinnati’s all-time leading scorer with his 44th goal, a clinical side-netting finish off a Corey Baird layoff in a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids.

4th place, Denis Bouanga (10.5%): Last season’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner delivered late for a second consecutive match, stepping into a rebound from Maxime Crépeau’s save and firing home the stoppage-time winner for LAFC in a 3-2 victory over the 10-man Portland Timbers.