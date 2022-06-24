Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood out 2-3 months after adductor surgery

Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood is expected to miss 2-3 months after undergoing left adductor surgery that also helped release a related nerve, the club announced Friday.
Wood, 29, has five goals and two assists across 31 games since signing with RSL last summer, including 14 appearances (13 starts) this season. Before coming to MLS, the former US men’s national teamer spent his entire professional career in Germany’s first and second divisions for the likes of 1860 Munich, Union Berlin and more.
Without Wood, RSL are expected to turn to Ecuador international Sergio Cordova and Guatemala international Rubio Rubin up top. Damir Kreilach is also out long-term after undergoing back surgery earlier this month.
RSL enter MLS Week 16 sitting second in the Supporters’ Shield standings, looking to build off last year’s Western Conference Final trip under now-permanent head coach Pablo Mastroeni.