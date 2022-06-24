Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood out 2-3 months after adductor surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood is expected to miss 2-3 months after undergoing left adductor surgery that also helped release a related nerve, the club announced Friday.

Wood, 29, has five goals and two assists across 31 games since signing with RSL last summer, including 14 appearances (13 starts) this season. Before coming to MLS, the former US men’s national teamer spent his entire professional career in Germany’s first and second divisions for the likes of 1860 Munich, Union Berlin and more.

Without Wood, RSL are expected to turn to Ecuador international Sergio Cordova and Guatemala international Rubio Rubin up top. Damir Kreilach is also out long-term after undergoing back surgery earlier this month.

RSL enter MLS Week 16 sitting second in the Supporters’ Shield standings, looking to build off last year’s Western Conference Final trip under now-permanent head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood on growing up Asian and being a role model
Real Salt Lake sign US striker Bobby Wood to pre-contract
Real Salt Lake Bobby Wood

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake sign defender Aaron Herrera to contract extension
MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Real Salt Lake assistant Brett Jacobs
Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake big movers after Week 15
More News
More News
MLS NEXT Cup guide: Teams and players to watch in Frisco
MLS NEXT Cup

MLS NEXT Cup guide: Teams and players to watch in Frisco
Arena: New England Revolution pursuing "goalscorer" during summer transfer window

Arena: New England Revolution pursuing "goalscorer" during summer transfer window
St. Louis CITY SC sign midfielder Eduard Löwen as Designated Player
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign midfielder Eduard Löwen as Designated Player
Real Salt Lake sign defender Aaron Herrera to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign defender Aaron Herrera to contract extension
Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood out 2-3 months after adductor surgery

Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood out 2-3 months after adductor surgery
US Open Cup: Semifinal & Final hosting scenarios revealed 
US Open Cup

US Open Cup: Semifinal & Final hosting scenarios revealed 
More News
Video
Video
Are the Red Bulls legit trophy contenders?
1:24:57

Are the Red Bulls legit trophy contenders?
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Union Omaha | June 22, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Union Omaha | June 22, 2022
GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
1:01

GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC | June 22, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC | June 22, 2022
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!