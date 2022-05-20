Real Salt Lake's Bobby Wood on growing up Asian and what it's like to be a role model

"Sometimes [being a role model] doesn't hit just because I kind of don't see myself like that," Wood said. "But I try to help out as much as I can. I think for kids, just be true to yourself, really. Just love the culture that's behind you and don't be ashamed of it. Growing up Asian in Germany was always a little bit strange, especially because in the South of Germany, they're pretty old school, and it's just different. You get looked at a lot, and I wasn't used to that first."