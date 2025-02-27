Real deal or no deal: Matchday 1's biggest surprise teams

What good is MLS is Back weekend without some overreactions?

Here are their way-early reactions to the biggest surprises of Matchday 1.

Amid a record-breaking opening matchday of the 2025 season, several under-the-radar clubs produced statement performances – and caught the attention of the This is MLS crew.

"There were so many things to take away from this performance."

"Under Bruce, I expect this team to see a shift," Edu said. "What I liked about this game, they scored four goals and none of them came from their strikers, Josef Martínez and Chicho Arango . None of them come from Hernán López , their No. 10. You have Rodrigues scoring goals, saving plays, saving kids.

With Saturday's 4-0 home rout of RSL , last season's Wooden Spoon holders looked completely transformed under new head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena.

"I do like San Jose ," said Maurice Edu. "... There's no way they're going to be as bad as they were last year. Bottom of the table in the West, conceded a league-record 78 goals."

"We know they play a lovely, nice style of football that causes any team problems," Wright-Phillips said. "So, real deal for me."

Diego Rossi scored a brace and Jacen Russell-Rowe also found the back of the net as Columbus looked little changed from the side that won MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 under head coach Wilfried Nancy.

"I lost faith a little, only because I see Cucho leaving. Then you trade Ramírez. So, I got a little bit worried," Wright-Phillips admitted. "And my question was: Who steps up? My questions were answered in game 1 against Chicago."

Those doubts were squashed after Saturday's dominant 4-2 win at home against Chicago Fire FC .

The offseason transfer of club talisman Cucho Hernández to LaLiga's Real Betis, coupled with Christian Ramírez 's trade to the LA Galaxy , left a massive hole in attack for the Crew – and some lingering doubts for Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Matchday 1: 4-2 win at Orlando City

There was little fanfare surrounding the Philadelphia Union heading into 2025 after the club missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017 and parted ways with longtime head coach Jim Curtin.

But new boss Bradley Carnell has a fan in Sacha Kljestan following Saturday's impressive 4-2 win at Orlando City SC.

"Philadelphia is a good team, and I think Bradley Carnell is a good hire. When you look at the front three of Tai Baribo and Dániel Gazdag and Mikael Uhre, they all get on the scoresheet as they always seem to do," Kljestan said.

"... If they can just get a little bit better on the defensive side of games this year, they're definitely a playoff team."

Kljestan particularly liked what he saw from Quinn Sullivan, the 20-year-old homegrown who's primed to keep leveling up.