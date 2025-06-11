USMNT: Which MLS star will most impress at Concacaf Gold Cup?

Who could steal the show for head coach Mauricio Pochettino's side? The This is MLS crew hashed it out.

As the USMNT's last official competition before co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup , the Gold Cup offers a chance for rising stars to showcase their skills and become national team regulars.

"He can do that this summer with the USMNT. There's a massive opportunity for him."

"He's almost this old-school, throwback street baller that the US men's national team have been missing," said McCarty. "So, I think that this could be a massive summer for Diego Luna, especially with what he's done at Real Salt Lake, taking more on his shoulders, acting more like a captain.

With 8g/4a already this year, Luna is on pace to have a career-best campaign. He's followed up – and then some – on last year's MLS Young Player of the Year award.

"I've seen Pochettino talk about Diego Luna's January camp performance with the broken nose, three or four times on big media obligations, big podcasts. He's in love with Diego Luna, as are everyone who gets to watch MLS week to week."

"Diego Luna has already endeared himself to this entire fan base and to Mauricio Pochettino, who, most importantly, is the person who you want to impress the most," McCarty said.

Bradley Wright-Phillips stuck to the attacking theme, picking Vancouver Whitecaps FC striker Brian White.

White is having a fantastic season, with 15 goals in 22 games across all competitions. He's also helped lead Vancouver to unprecedented heights, reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup final and currently leading the Supporters' Shield race.

And with so much uncertainty surrounding the USMNT striker position, White has the chance to plant his name firmly on the depth chart with a successful Gold Cup.

"The USA have always struggled with No. 9s. I don't know why they can't really find a No. 9," stated Wright-Phillips. "Somebody has to go and take that spot ... If he can, he'll get a lot more respect. He could be the lead No. 9 for the US."

Wright-Phillips also suggested a strong Gold Cup could do more for White than simply boost his national team stock.

"Brian White's been in the league a long time," Wright-Phillips said. "From the outside or just around the league, Brian White is looked at as a good MLS player, and I know he's better than that.