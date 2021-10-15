Rating the playoff stakes of every MLS Week 30 match

Nashville are suddenly concerned about the second-place spot that seemed reserved for them a couple of weeks ago. A loss to D.C. could put them in third by the end of the weekend. And that could very well happen. I’m not sure we’re talking enough about the fact that Nashville and D.C. are two of the top-five teams in the league on expected goal differential — which makes me feel optimistic about D.C.’s chances of coming out of the clutter in the East alive. For now, though, they’re tied with two other teams for fifth. A win in what might just be the game of the week in MLS would be a major boost.