Ranking MLS's 7 unbeaten teams: Who's left standing?

We're four matchdays into the 2025 MLS season and seven clubs remain undefeated.
We've ranked all seven – Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, D.C. United, Inter Miami CF, San Diego FC, St. Louis CITY SC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC – based on who has impressed the most to begin the year.
Let's look at what's gone right, as well as what could cause each side's unbeaten run to end.
- Record: 10 points; 3W-0L-1D
- Next game: March 29 vs. Philadelphia Union
The reigning Supporters' Shield winners haven't missed a beat under new head coach Javier Mascherano, as Lionel Messi & Co. have jumped atop the Eastern Conference standings.
What's going right?
Well... besides having the GOAT on their roster, along with other FC Barcelona legends, Miami's offseason signings have helped separate them from the rest of the East. Telasco Segovia (3g/1a) and Tadeo Allende (2g/0a) are the team leaders in goals, while Gonzalo Luján and Maxi Falcón have added stability to the backline. Just last weekend, Fafà Picault's late header grabbed a huge 2-1 win at Atlanta United.
Miami have also received terrific performances from other members of the supporting cast, including Yannick Bright, Noah Allen and Ian Fray to name a few.
What could break up their undefeated run?
Messi has already missed half of the Herons' MLS matches due to load management and picked up an adductor injury during their win over Atlanta this past weekend, which has kept him out of Argentina's roster for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying. While Miami have fared well in games without the legendary No. 10, will his absence eventually stop their momentum?
Notably, Miami have also dealt with quite a bit of disciplinary issues, including three red cards in the first four games of the season, which has shook up their backline. It remains to be seen whether those will come back to bite them in the coming weeks.
- Record: 12 points; 4W-0L-0D
- Next game: Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
This has been a start for the ages from Vancouver, the only team with an unblemished record. Couple that with the Whitecaps' run to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals and fans are dreaming of hoisting hardware under first-year head coach Jesper Sørensen.
What's going right?
Vancouver's biggest asset is getting contributions from all over the field. The 'Caps have eight different goalscorers in MLS play and boast a defense that's allowed just two goals. Their midfield trio of Sebastian Berhalter, Andrés Cubas and Pedro Vite has excelled early on. They play extremely effectively as a unit and it shows in their team identity.
What could break up their undefeated run?
The Whitecaps' cohesion has been fantastic, but the question will be how long they sustain this electrifying start with superstar Ryan Gauld missing from the lineup. Their DP midfielder is expected to miss around four weeks due to a knee injury and has been Vancouver's X-factor over his five seasons at the club. Will Vancouver's depth continue to rise to the occasion in their captain's absence?
- Record: 8 points; 2W-0L-2D
- Next game: Saturday vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Columbus fans had every right to be worried entering the 2025 season, after star striker Cucho Hernández was transferred to LaLiga side Real Betis. However, that has not impeded yet another strong start.
What's going right?
With Wilfried Nancy as head coach, Crew fans can bet on their team overperforming expectations. His system is trusted and he consistently gets the most out of every player on the field. Even with a slightly depleted roster, the 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year has his team in a solid position after four matches.
What could break up their undefeated run?
Yes, the Crew are unbeaten through four games, but they've only found the back of the six times this season and scored more than one goal in one MLS match. Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe each have two goals apiece, but the front office is yet to fully replace Cucho.
Will Columbus sign a new DP forward before the Primary Transfer Window closes on April 23? If they wait until the summer, can Rossi and Russell-Rowe continue to lead the line?
It's worth noting that midfielder Darlington Nagbe's DP contract can be bought down, and they're yet to fill any of their U22 Initiative spots. The Crew have room to work with.
- Record: 8 points; 2W-0L-2D
- Next game: Saturday at Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
New head coach Olof Mellberg has St. Louis rolling through their opening four matches and is looking to bring the club back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second time in three seasons of existence.
What's going right?
No defense has been better than St. Louis', which has yet to allow a single goal in league play. Center backs Henry Kessler and Kyle Hiebert have stonewalled opponents' offenses, while goalkeeper Roman Bürki has been one of the best in MLS so far, winning Player of the Matchday for Matchday 3.
What could break up their undefeated run?
The backline has been sensational, but Mellberg's side has been a little less formidable in attack, with just four goals this season, three of which came in a Matchday 3 win over the LA Galaxy. The defense will certainly be tested in their next match against the Philadelphia Union, and in all likelihood, St. Louis' attack – read Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert & Co. – will need to kick it into a higher gear to keep their unbeaten run going.
- Record: 8 points; 2W-0L-2D
- Next game: Sunday at Austin FC (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
San Diego may not have been a trendy contender pick to begin the year, but they've more than dispelled that notion thus far, becoming the second expansion club in MLS history to go undefeated through their first four games.
What's going right?
Anders Dreyer is an early frontrunner for MLS Newcomer of the Year, bagging three goals in four games and scooping up Player of the Matchday honors for Matchday 1. SDFC have also received a boost from veterans Aníbal Godoy and Jeppe Tverskov, who have provided a steady foundation in the middle of the park.
On top of all that, the vibes are high in San Diego. You never know exactly what you'll get when entering the league as an expansion side, but everything is trending upward for the Chrome-and-Azul, and the play of Mikey Varas' side has fans flocking to a raucous Snapdragon Stadium.
What could break up their undefeated run?
Aside from Dreyer, only three other players have tallied a goal for SDFC. Adding to questions about the San Diego attack, DP winger Chucky Lozano is sidelined with a hamstring injury he suffered on Matchday 2. They'll need more names to step up as they await the return of their Mexican star.
- Record: 8 points; 2W-0L-2D
- Next game: Saturday vs. Portland Timbers (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Chris Armas' squad is another that's defied expectations to begin the 2025 campaign. They've picked up back-to-back wins in the last two weeks and will look to continue climbing the Western Conference table.
What's going right?
The Rapids' unblemished start has been highlighted by the play of goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who, alongside Bürki, is an early contender for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. Through four matches, the USMNT shot-stopper has made a league-high 24 saves, including 12 in a stunning 2-1 win over San Jose, all while allowing just four goals. Colorado also boast an attacking trident that's highlighted by homegrown midfielder Cole Bassett (1g/0a), Djordje Mihailovic (0g/2a) and striker Rafael Navarro (3g/0a), who've all opened the year in strong form.
What could break up their undefeated run?
So far, it seems much of Colorado's success and potential will hinge on performances of the four stars mentioned above.
As of now, each are playing at a high level, which bodes will for Colorado's chances at an extended unbeaten run and a continued ascenion up the Western Conference standings. Conversely, if their form drops, the Rapids may find it difficult to replace their current production. This, combined with a defense that has not been entirely convincing through four matches, could be cause for concern as the season progresses.
- Record: 6 points; 1W-0L-3D
- Next game: Saturday at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Perhaps the most surprising club on this list, D.C. United have flown under the radar compared to their undefeated counterparts. Yet they remain unbeaten, opening the season with three draws and one victory.
What's going right?
Christian Benteke is off to another strong start, with three goals in four games. The 2024 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner hasn't dropped off in the slightest and looks primed to make a run at back-to-back scoring titles.
The Black-and-Red have also done a good job at integrating their offseason additions. Australian defender Kye Rowles and South Korean 'keeper Kim Joon-Hong have slotted into the XI nicely, as has midfielder Hosei Kijima, who joined D.C. following an Expansion Draft trade with San Diego.
What could break up their undefeated run?
Outside of Benteke, who else can help carry D.C.'s attack? Kijima and Jacob Murrell each have a goal to their name, but we've yet to see a second forward really step into the limelight alongside Benteke. Gabriel Pirani was nearly that player a season ago, contributing 6g/2a, but has yet to find the back of the net this year. Will new signing João Peglow open his account soon? Or perhaps Mexican youth international Fidel Barajas, who recently joined on loan from LIGA MX powerhouse Chivas?