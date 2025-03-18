Ranking MLS's 7 unbeaten teams: Who's left standing?

We're four matchdays into the 2025 MLS season and seven clubs remain undefeated.

Let's look at what's gone right, as well as what could cause each side's unbeaten run to end.

Notably, Miami have also dealt with quite a bit of disciplinary issues, including three red cards in the first four games of the season, which has shook up their backline. It remains to be seen whether those will come back to bite them in the coming weeks.

Messi has already missed half of the Herons' MLS matches due to load management and picked up an adductor injury during their win over Atlanta this past weekend, which has kept him out of Argentina's roster for FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying. While Miami have fared well in games without the legendary No. 10, will his absence eventually stop their momentum?

Miami have also received terrific performances from other members of the supporting cast, including Yannick Bright , Noah Allen and Ian Fray to name a few.

The reigning Supporters' Shield winners haven't missed a beat under new head coach Javier Mascherano, as Lionel Messi & Co. have jumped atop the Eastern Conference standings.

The Whitecaps' cohesion has been fantastic, but the question will be how long they sustain this electrifying start with superstar Ryan Gauld missing from the lineup. Their DP midfielder is expected to miss around four weeks due to a knee injury and has been Vancouver's X-factor over his five seasons at the club. Will Vancouver's depth continue to rise to the occasion in their captain's absence?

Vancouver's biggest asset is getting contributions from all over the field. The 'Caps have eight different goalscorers in MLS play and boast a defense that's allowed just two goals. Their midfield trio of Sebastian Berhalter , Andrés Cubas and Pedro Vite has excelled early on. They play extremely effectively as a unit and it shows in their team identity.

This has been a start for the ages from Vancouver, the only team with an unblemished record. Couple that with the Whitecaps' run to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals and fans are dreaming of hoisting hardware under first-year head coach Jesper Sørensen.

Record: 8 points; 2W-0L-2D

8 points; 2W-0L-2D Next game: Saturday vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Columbus fans had every right to be worried entering the 2025 season, after star striker Cucho Hernández was transferred to LaLiga side Real Betis. However, that has not impeded yet another strong start.

What's going right?

With Wilfried Nancy as head coach, Crew fans can bet on their team overperforming expectations. His system is trusted and he consistently gets the most out of every player on the field. Even with a slightly depleted roster, the 2024 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year has his team in a solid position after four matches.

What could break up their undefeated run?

Yes, the Crew are unbeaten through four games, but they've only found the back of the six times this season and scored more than one goal in one MLS match. Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe each have two goals apiece, but the front office is yet to fully replace Cucho.

Will Columbus sign a new DP forward before the Primary Transfer Window closes on April 23? If they wait until the summer, can Rossi and Russell-Rowe continue to lead the line?