"Proud" Austin FC gain confidence from 0-0 draw at Seattle

“I think it gives our guys a bit of satisfaction that we can come here, obviously roll up our sleeves a bit, compete, get into the game the way we needed to and knew we would need to and we played our way in,” Wolff said. “We had some chances, without a doubt we should have come away with a couple of goals. Sure, they had a few chances as well, but this is what it’s like every week on the road for us.”