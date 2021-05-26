Where Seattle Sounders' hot start ranks among the best in MLS history

By Phil West @philwest

Things are pretty good right now if you're in Rave Green. Seattle Sounders FC are undefeated through their first seven matches, with five wins and two draws to accumulate 17 points and take the early Supporters' Shield lead. A tweet from the Sounders' social media account after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Atlanta United reflected history: It's the team's best start since joining MLS in 2009.

But where does it rank among the all-time torrid starts in MLS? Here's the list of the all-time undefeated MLS teams out of the gate, provided by MLS historian Rick Lawes. It goes all the way back to the first years of MLS, when matches ending in draws would be settled via penalty shootout. (The SOW designation, for shootout wins, are matches that MLS would eventually allow to remain tied after 90 minutes.)

The LA Galaxy, holding the top spot thanks to their 1996 team going twelve straight matches without a loss to open their league history, occupy four of the top eight spots.

Longest undefeated streaks to start an MLS season

(listed in win-loss-draw order)

The Sounders will have a chance to crack the top 10 on Sunday night, hosting expansion side Austin FC for their first trip to the Pacific Northwest. Should the unbeaten streak continue, they'd have the chance to surpass the inaugural season Galaxy with a July 7 home match against Houston Dynamo FC.

Of course, two other clubs remain undefeated after Week 6 — both Orlando City SC and Nashville SC have played six contests without dropping one.

