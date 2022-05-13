Pressure mounts on Gonzalo Pineda as Atlanta United face injury crisis

It happens to almost every professional coach in the world: The end of the honeymoon.

“I have never seen something this bad,” Pineda said of the brutal injury crisis after last weekend’s 4-1 home defeat of Chicago Fire FC , a highly encouraging display nonetheless marred by Robinson’s ruptured Achilles, a devastating loss at the heart of the backline that provoked questions about what might possibly be behind all the damage.

Gallingly, a steady drip-drip of injuries has metastasized into something more like water torture. Ozzie Alonso , Josef Martinez , Brad Guzan , Miles Robinson and Dylan Castanheira have all been sidelined by serious damage – that’s effectively the spine of the team, ripped out well before Memorial Day.

After a strong start to his tenure last season, the Five Stripes find themselves beset by adversity, laboring through a 2W-4L-1D slump across all competitions over the past month. Pineda’s talent-rich but richly inconsistent side crashed out of the US Open Cup in highly painful fashion Wednesday night, leaking three unanswered goals to fall 3-2 to budding rivals Nashville SC in extra time at GEODIS Park and extending their curious inability to win consecutive matches all year.

The job is always hard work – long hours, painstaking preparations, heavy travel. But there are times when the weight rides that much heavier on the shoulders, as setbacks stack up, pressure escalates, bad results cut deeper. Such is the moment facing Gonzalo Pineda at Atlanta United .

I can’t find the words to describe all the emotions I’m feeling today. But I do know that I am so grateful to have such loving family, friends and fans that have been so supportive over the last few days. Day one of the comeback starts today! I’ll be back…BELIEVE THAT❤️ pic.twitter.com/ROL1vhLT09

“We have a very good sports science department. We measure everything. We reflect on everything we do. I think they do a very, very good job,” said Pineda. “Their standard is very high and obviously, we will check again, but I don't think there's anything particularly different to what we're doing compared to last year or even years before.

“I mean, at times you just have bad luck and we just have to try to find a solution.”

The former Seattle Sounders assistant started his Atlanta adventure impressively, stacking up a 7W-3D-4L record after his August arrival to steer ATLUTD into the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, a fine achievement in the wake of Gabriel Heinze’s mostly disastrous regime. It felt like a new dawn for the club, a charismatic young leader installing fresh ideas and the lessons of a winning culture from his previous employer.

Pineda, 39, is still a young manager – the third-youngest in MLS, in fact. And if some bumps were always likely in his first full season as a head coach, being robbed of so much top talent and locker-room leadership has imposed an even harsher reality check than expected. His squad’s relative inexperience has shown itself, too, with naivete and a propensity for concentration lapses costing them on several matchdays.

In Nashville, a cheaply-given penalty kick foul by Alan Franco just after halftime cracked the door for NSC to begin their rally from 2-0 down. Some slipshod set-piece defending opened it further, culminating in what SBNation’s ATLUTD site Dirty South Soccer dubbed a “demoralizing collapse” in a tournament the Five Stripes were technically still defending champions from their 2019 conquest.