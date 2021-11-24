Predictions: Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals

The storylines write themselves for this Conference Semifinal. The young upstarts against a wily old guard. Attack by committee vs. star power. A team that hasn't won a playoff round since 2016 locking horns with a club that has conference final trips and a pair of MLS Cup appearances in the prior eight seasons. Quaint moneyball consistency matching wits with flair-filled, but streaky excellence. One of the best teams at attacking on set pieces against one of the worst at defending them. It's a whole multi-layered thing.

Beyond the squad matchups on the field, there are potentially important intangibles to consider here. Colorado are very much a rhythm side and I'm a little concerned the extra week off may do them more harm than good. Then there's the time-honored sports concept that young teams often need to take an instructive early playoff powder before they truly come up in the title chase world. These are precisely the types of dynamics a veteran Timbers side currently revving into top gear can take advantage of on Thursday. Portland officially becomes a rampant title threat with a 2-1 upset.