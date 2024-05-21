Power Rankings: Where does your team stand after Rivalry Week?

As long as Luciano Acosta is healthy, nothing will slow down Cincy. They’re too stout defensively and Acosta has magic powers. They’re one-goal-winning their way to the top of the standings for the second straight season despite serious roster turnover, and they’d be favorites to win another Supporters' Shield if it weren’t for those folks down in Miami. This week, Cincy reached six straight wins after beating Atlanta and St. Louis.