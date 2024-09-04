Power Rankings: Portland Timbers, Vancouver Whitecaps enter top 10

Have we considered Tai Baribo might be the best soccer player on the planet? He scored again last weekend in the Union’s 2-0 win over New York and has Philly on the verge of getting back over the playoff line. He has seven goals in 10 MLS starts this year and eight goals in his last eight starts in all competitions. He might just end up pushing the Union over the top when all is said and done. At the very least, he’s the bright spot for Philadelphia this season.