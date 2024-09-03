Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong

Stuart Armstrong - Vancouver Whitecaps - signing
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong to a Designated Player contract through 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

Armstrong, 32, was a free agent after helping Southampton FC earn promotion back to the English Premier League.

Armstrong completes Vancouver's DP trio alongside fellow Scotsman Ryan Gauld and Paraguayan international Andrés Cubas.

"We are very excited to welcome Stuart and his family to Vancouver," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.

"He is a player who has excelled for many years at the highest levels in the United Kingdom, as well as internationally with Scotland. He brings experience, tactical awareness, positional flexibility, and a very high work rate.

"In addition, his passing range and elite chance creation from the midfield position will add another dimension to our team’s overall attack."

Winning experience

Armstrong has 74 goals and 75 assists in 508 professional appearances spanning Southampton, Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC and boyhood side Dundee United. He won eight titles at Celtic and regularly competed in the UEFA Champions League.

Armstrong has five goals in 51 international appearances, highlighted by four caps across the 2020 and 2024 UEFA European Championships.

Trophy chase

Before adding Armstrong, Vancouver's attack was led by Gauld (9g/10a), striker Brian White (12g/2a) and winger Fafà Picault (8g/4a).

With nine regular-season matches remaining, Vancouver are fifth in the Western Conference (41 points). They're pursuing a third Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip in four years under head coach Vanni Sartini.

The Whitecaps are also chasing a Canadian Championship three-peat and host Toronto FC for the Sept. 25 final. The winner qualifies for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Jonathan Sigal
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Vancouver Whitecaps FC

