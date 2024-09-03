Vancouver Whitecaps sign DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have signed Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong to a Designated Player contract through 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

Armstrong, 32, was a free agent after helping Southampton FC earn promotion back to the English Premier League.

Armstrong completes Vancouver's DP trio alongside fellow Scotsman Ryan Gauld and Paraguayan international Andrés Cubas.

"We are very excited to welcome Stuart and his family to Vancouver," sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.

"He is a player who has excelled for many years at the highest levels in the United Kingdom, as well as internationally with Scotland. He brings experience, tactical awareness, positional flexibility, and a very high work rate.