Power Rankings: Philadelphia Union dethrone LAFC after Week 27

Orlando just keep winning. Nothing tangible really suggests they should be. But the whole team seems to have decided every game will be decided on their terms without the interference of non-existent things like “math.” Although, to be fair, even that is starting to favor them a little more as of late and certainly favored them this weekend against NYCFC. Either way, the Lions have turned into one of this year’s most resilient teams and it’s a credit to them and Oscar Pareja that they’ve been able to manufacture wins at any time and place.