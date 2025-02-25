Power Rankings: Are San Diego FC & Chucky Lozano for real?

Orlando created plenty of chances in a 4-2 loss to Philly, but Pedro Gallese ended the night on the bottom of the MLS goalkeeping leaderboard with a -1.6 post-shot xG differential. In layman’s terms: He let in about two goals more than the average 'keeper would have based on the shots on target he faced. And, well, he faced four shots on target and they all went in. That’s not ideal. The good news is new DP winger Marco Pašalić had an ideal start, scoring twice in his debut.