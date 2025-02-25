Power Rankings: Are San Diego FC & Chucky Lozano for real?

What a week in MLS. Vancouver thumped Portland in Portland, Inter Miami rescued points late, and an expansion side put in an impressive performance during their debut game that involved a defender on the opposing team passing the ball directly to the expansion team for a goal.
It was truly an MLS is Back weekend unlike any other (even though a bunch of back-passes and build-ups went horribly wrong.)
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by about 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com and are not the sole fault of the author, although he is at fault for at least some of this and deserves your derision for that. Sorry.
Kévin Denkey opened his MLS account and gave FC Cincinnati a 1-0 win over the Red Bulls. You can expect more of the same from their club-record signing, especially once Evander gets fully caught up to speed and Luca Orellano returns to the lineup.
LAFC's trip to freezing-cold Colorado in the Concacaf Champions Cup ended with a 2-1 loss in Leg 1. But the Black & Gold rebounded in their first MLS game of the year thanks to Jeremy Ebobisse, who started ahead of Olivier Giroud and scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Minnesota United. After a down year in 2024 with San Jose, Ebobisse could be set for a major bounce back.
The Herons are still looking for their first big performance of the season after a 1-0 win at Sporting KC in CCC (with sub-zero temperatures) and a 2-2 draw against New York City FC on opening weekend.
Lionel Messi rescued them in both matches, including a winner against SKC and a 90+10’ assist to new signing Telasco Segovia on the equalizer against NYCFC. The Herons pulled out that draw despite and because of an all-timer of a boxscore from… we’ll politely call Tomás Avilés “unpredictable.”
The Crew got a bit of help from Chicago just kind of… passing them the ball on two goals and contributing an own goal on another, but still looked dangerous in attack in their first game without Cucho.
Diego Rossi scored twice to reach 100 career MLS goal contributions and current Cucho replacement Jacen Russell-Rowe added one of his own in a 4-2 win.
The Sounders cruised to a 3-1 win in Concacaf Champions Cup and followed it up with what was nearly an impressive 2-1 win over Charlotte. But only nearly.
You might need a helmet for what somehow ended up being the most brutal mistake by a defender in a weekend full of them:
“Out of nothing” only begins to describe it. Seattle were in total control then… that happens. A moment where everyone managed to be wrong everywhere all at once.
As much as that stings, Seattle shouldn’t be worried. Jordan Morris scored twice and they looked sharp despite Jesús Ferreira and Pedro de la Vega coming off the bench.
Atlanta's attack is for real. Emmanuel Latte Lath (two goals) looked like the Golden Boot presented by Audi candidate that was promised and Miguel Almirón (one assist) looked like a "slightly slower pace but much faster soccer brain" version of his old self. The defense… well, to be fair, they were missing three starters on the back line. And they still found a way to pull out a late 3-2 victory over CF Montréal thanks to Edwin Mosquera’s late winner.
Well, hi. Nice to meet you.
Anders Dreyer scored twice as San Diego FC rolled up to the reigning champs’ house and outplayed LA en route to a 2-0 win and presumably the largest single-week jump in Power Rankings history.
Now, Chucky Lozano & Co. head back to Snapdragon Stadium for their inaugural home match with three points already in tow. Mikey Varas' group has talent for an expansion side and they continue to look like they’ll be closer to the LAFC/Atlanta/St. Louis end of the spectrum for an inaugural season rather than the FC Cincinnati end.
LA’s small-sample-size performance against San Diego on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire confirmed a lot of priors for folks who were worried about LA’s ability to make up for the loss of Dejan Joveljić, Gastón Brugman, Mark Delgado and Jalen Neal. Oh, and Riqui Puig and Joseph Paintsil are out injured.
At the very least, the Galaxy will need some time to figure things out. Great news, though: Shiny trophy is still shiny.
The Loons largely kept LAFC quiet during a Matchday 1 road trip to one of the best teams in the league, but a late winner from Ebobisse and a muted attacking performance – 0.7 xG, two shots on target – led to a 1-0 loss. They have a good chance to get their attack on track against CF Montréal on Saturday.
Charlotte are probably still laughing about how they got away with a 2-2 draw in Seattle. A totally avoidable stoppage-time own-goal came completely against the run of play and gave The Crown a comical road point in their toughest trip of the season. You take it every time. Now, they’ll return home in front of a massive crowd against Atlanta this Saturday.
The Whitecaps are the greatest team on the planet (as long as they’re at Providence Park). They steamrolled Portland in Portland’s house for the second-straight game, picking up a 4-1 win that could have been even worse for the Timbers. Former Toronto FC winger Jayden Nelson looked like a star in his first game with his new club, delivering three assists and doing this:
Anyway, Vancouver have some work to do in CCC this week. They’re down 2-1 to Deportivo Saprissa heading into the second leg. Maybe they can hire Timber Joey to show up at BC Place to make themselves feel more at home.
Bradley Carnell’s Union side (that’s going to be weird for a while) rolled in his first match in charge. Philly, playing in a 4-2-2-2 instead of a diamond midfield, put four past Orlando in a road win to kick off the season. Tai Baribo picked up right where he left off last year with an opening-day brace. He’s up to 11 goals in 19 MLS starts.
It’s hard to know how much of San Jose’s 4-0 win over RSL corresponded to the Quakes being a revitalized side under Bruce Arena or to RSL being down bad. But, also, who cares?
The Quakes are now 18 points away from matching their 2024 total. They dominated a lackluster team and Cristian Espinoza contributed two assists. We’ll worry about how repeatable it all is later.
New York won’t be the only team that struggles to score against Cincy this year. They came up short in a 1-0 loss on the road after coming out in a 3-4-2-1 setup.
Osman Bukari scored off a corner kick and that’s all Austin needed in a 1-0 win over Sporting KC. It’s not the high-flying start they may have been dreaming of with their new, high-priced front three – one DP, Myrto Uzuni, is still working his way into the lineup – but it’s a good first step during a year where expectations are as high as they’ve ever been.
After capitalizing on an Inter Miami red card, NYCFC were a clearance away from sealing a 2-1 road win. A 90+10’ equalizer kept them from a dream start to the season. The consolation prize is Alonso Martínez picked up right where he left off from his 16-goal 2024. He added a goal and earned the DOGSO foul that sent Miami down to 10 men. He’s one of the best strikers in the league.
The Rapids were totally ineffective in a 0-0 draw at St. Louis over the weekend, but they’ll happily trade that for their 2-1 win over LAFC in Concacaf Champions Cup action midweek. They’ll head to BMO Stadium on Tuesday night to try and seal a huge first-round upset (and a more appropriate place in the Power Rankings).
Dallas got some help from Houston in their 2-1 win at the Dynamo. They’ll take it though, especially while they figure out how to get Lucho Acosta involved enough to truly take over a game.
Per American Soccer Analysis, Acosta took 12.7% of Dallas’ touches in the middle and attacking third. Acosta averaged 14.9% of Cincy’s touches in those thirds in 2023 and 14.8% of those touches last year.
St. Louis put up 18 shots to Colorado’s two, but couldn’t find a breakthrough in a 0-0 draw. They can take solace in that most games where they create 1.8 xG to the opponent’s 0.3 will be wins going forward.
Orlando created plenty of chances in a 4-2 loss to Philly, but Pedro Gallese ended the night on the bottom of the MLS goalkeeping leaderboard with a -1.6 post-shot xG differential. In layman’s terms: He let in about two goals more than the average 'keeper would have based on the shots on target he faced. And, well, he faced four shots on target and they all went in. That’s not ideal. The good news is new DP winger Marco Pašalić had an ideal start, scoring twice in his debut.
New DP striker Giacomo Vrioni was out injured, but Prince Owusu (1g/1a) and the CF Montréal attack still found plenty of big chances. In the end, they couldn’t keep pace with Atlanta United’s vaunted attack, but there were encouraging signs in a 3-2 road loss.
A disastrous turnover from Ethan Bartlow delivered Dallas’ Petar Musa the easiest equalizer of his career, and a poor decision from goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell to come way too far off his line gave Dallas’ Anderson Julio the easiest winner of his career as Houston fell 2-1. Take out the catastrophically self-destructive mistakes and they were relatively fine.
Nashville didn’t find the net in a 0-0 draw with New England. However! They looked more watchable than recent iterations.
There were what we’ll politely call “game one jitters” for Chicago in their 4-2 loss to the Crew. As soon as they learn how to stop assisting their opponent’s goals (it happened twice) and heading the ball into their own net (it happened once), they should be pretty ok.
A home game against D.C. United this week should offer a great opportunity to work some kinks out, and Brian Gutiérrez’s opening-day brace offered reason for optimism.
The Revs' attack was relatively toothless in a 0-0 draw at Nashville. They put just one shot on target. It’s going to take some time for this revamped team to gel.
It only took eight minutes for D.C. United to get on the board against Toronto, but they ended up blowing both leads they took in a 2-2 draw.
The Timbers have played Vancouver at home in their last two MLS games. After this weekend, the aggregate score of those is 9-1 for… Vancouver. “Yikes” only begins to describe it. They had to have been thinking all offseason about revenge for last year's Wild Card game and then… man, yikes.
To be fair, an 11th-minute DOGSO red card from Kamal Miller helped nothing. But still… yikes.
Is that… progress? During Robin Fraser’s first game in charge, both Jonathan Osorio and Federico Bernardeschi equalized in a 2-2 draw at D.C. United. Baby steps.
RSL sputtered through a 0-0 draw in midweek CCC action and then faceplanted in a 4-0 opening-day loss to San Jose. They lost a ton of firepower this offseason and while it’s too early to panic, it’s fair to be a little worried about what the future holds.
SKC are still looking for their first goal in both MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup after dropping two 1-0 losses last week. They didn’t look out of place against Inter Miami in Leg 1 of their CCC matchup, though. They still have a shot in Leg 2 at pulling off a major upset. It’s not like the Herons have been invincible in knockout competitions, right?
