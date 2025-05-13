Portland Timbers' Santiago Moreno wins Goal of the Matchday

The Colombian international's stunning bicycle kick delivered a 1-0 home win over Sporting Kansas City and a must-see emotional moment at Providence Park, as Moreno ran into the stands to celebrate with his mom on Mother's Day eve .

Portland Timbers attacker Santiago Moreno has won AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 12, raking in 44.2% of the fan vote.

2nd place: Diego Luna (29.5%): The USMNT midfielder's star continues its rapid ascent thanks to another highlight-reel golazo in Real Salt Lake’s 1-1 draw at FC Dallas.

3rd place: Emil Forsberg (16.8%): It wasn't just quantity, but quality of goals in the New York Red Bulls' 7-0 rout of the LA Galaxy. Forsberg (2g/2a on the night) took the cake with a stunning, long-range free-kick that found the top corner.

4th place, Hany Mukhtar (9.5%): Mukhtar provided the moment of brilliance in Nashville SC's 2-1 win over Charlotte FC by expertly controlling Alex Muyl’s cheeky backheel flick and volleying his strike into the far corner.