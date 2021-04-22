Portland Timbers defender Ismaila Jome out for rest of 2021 season

Portland Timbers defender Ismaila Jome has undergone successful surgery on his left Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the 2021 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

Jome ruptured his left Achilles tendon at training on Monday and will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers sports medicine staff.

The 26-year-old Gambia native was signed April 2 ahead of Portland’s Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series with Honduran club CD Marathon. He came off the bench for both games, as well as Portland’s MLS season-opener last weekend against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Signed as a depth piece behind left back Claudio Bravo, Jome also played for Minnesota United FC in 2017 during their expansion season. He spent the last two seasons with USL Championship sides Austin Bold and Colorado Switchbacks FC before returning to MLS.