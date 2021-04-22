Portland Timbers defender Ismaila Jome out for rest of 2021 season

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Ismaila Jome – Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers defender Ismaila Jome has undergone successful surgery on his left Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the 2021 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

Jome ruptured his left Achilles tendon at training on Monday and will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers sports medicine staff.

The 26-year-old Gambia native was signed April 2 ahead of Portland’s Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series with Honduran club CD Marathon. He came off the bench for both games, as well as Portland’s MLS season-opener last weekend against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Signed as a depth piece behind left back Claudio Bravo, Jome also played for Minnesota United FC in 2017 during their expansion season. He spent the last two seasons with USL Championship sides Austin Bold and Colorado Switchbacks FC before returning to MLS.

This past offseason, Portland traded left backs Jorge Villafana and Marco Farfan to the LA Galaxy and LAFC, respectively. Now, Portland could seek to bolster their depth at the position in short order.

Ismaila Jome Portland Timbers

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 2
Bob Bradley: Eduard Atuesta close to signing new LAFC contract
Atlanta academy director departing to take charge of University of South Carolina
MLS Fantasy Week 2 positional rankings
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup host cities and stadiums announced
Report: Toronto make offer for Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo
Doyle: Why Austin can be a playoff team
Armchair Analyst: Josh Atencio in half-space
