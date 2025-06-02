Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 17

Golazos were timely and historic during Matchday 17, as the AT&T Goal of the Matchday candidates can prove. As always, vote here for your favorite.

Gabriel Pirani: The Brazilian was on the end of a well-worked free kick routine, receiving a pass from David Schnegg and firing his first-time shot from the edge of the 18-yard box past Roman Celentano in D.C. United's 2-1 win over FC Cincinnati.

Sebastian Kowalczyk: The Polish midfielder got Houston Dynamo FC off to a sensational start with a thunderous strike inside the far post in a 3-1 home loss to Sporting Kansas City.

Dejan Joveljić: The star striker made sure Sporting KC claimed three valuable road points in Houston by scoring a brace, including a flying volley in the box following Jansen Miller’s header off the crossbar.