New York Red Bulls II appoint Michael Bradley as head coach

This is the first professional head coaching position for the 37-year-old New Jersey native, who started his playing career with the then-MetroStars in 2004.

Bradley retired in October 2023 following an illustrious 20-year playing career. He then started his coaching path as an assistant under his father, former MLS and USMNT manager Bob Bradley, at Norwegian side Stabæk.

“I couldn’t be more excited to come back to where my professional playing career began,” said Bradley.